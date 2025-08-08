‘I was just yelling’: 6-year-old boy attacked by coyote while watching his sister’s softball game

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A 6-year-old boy in California needed 20 stitches after a coyote bit him during his sister’s softball game.

Enoch Palomar was at Del Amo Park in Carson with his family on Monday when the animal attacked him.

"I wasn't thinking of anything, I was just yelling," Enoch told ABC 7.

His mother, Melissa Palomar, added, "He yelled immediately as soon as the coyote bit him. I ran towards him, and then I noticed it was a coyote, and I started making noise, and as soon as I got close to him, he ran off."

The bites to the back of Enoch’s head and both legs required 20 stitches and several rabies shots. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife is collecting clothing evidence for DNA testing to find the coyote.

open image in gallery The young boy was watching his sister's softball game in Southern California when he was attacked by a coyote ( Getty Images )

According to wildlife officials, coyotes are often seen in California, but attacks on people, particularly children, are uncommon.

In a statement on Thursday, Carson Mayor Lula Davis-Holmes said she is "deeply saddened by the incident."

"Coyotes are a known presence in our region, and the City continues to take proactive measures to protect residents by posting signage in all Carson parks warning of coyote activity and providing instructions on how to report sightings," she said. "We urge the public to remain vigilant, avoid leaving food or trash that may attract wildlife, and report any coyote encounters through our official Coyote Report page or by calling Wildlife and Gaming. The City remains committed to public safety and will continue its efforts to educate the community, encourage responsible precautions, and ensure our parks remain safe and welcoming for all."

open image in gallery Enoch Palomar needed 20 stitches across his legs and the back of his head after the attack ( abc7 )

Meanwhile, Melissa hopes sharing their story will raise awareness about the dangers of nearby wildlife.

"There's a lot of coyotes," she told ABC 7. "I mean, I've seen them in the street driving, but I never thought they would be so close to us. For a lot of people to be there and still a coyote go to the playground and attack them, it's very shocking to me."

The CDFW says on its website that people should keep a safe distance from coyotes and back away slowly if approached by one. The department added that you should keep small children and pets close.

It also encourages residents to make loud noises by yelling, clapping, or blowing a whistle, and make themselves look bigger by waving their arms. Allow the coyote to leave the immediate area on its own.

Finally, if a coyote makes contact, fight back and afterward, call Animal Control or 911, the CDFW says.