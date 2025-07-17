An American city is becoming overrun by ground squirrels. Residents are fighting back

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

North Dakota’s fourth-largest city is battling an escalating problem with Richardson's ground squirrels.

These small creatures, native to the northern Plains, weigh less than a pound, are about a foot long and are ferocious tunnelers.

It’s exasperating the people of Minot, North Dakota, where it's burrowing everywhere from vacant lots to the middle of town, and growing more plentiful over the past two decades.

The city is now fighting back, but even the pest control expert leading the charge acknowledges it will be difficult to turn the tide against the pervasive creatures.

An uphill battle

Joshua Herman said fighting the squirrels is akin to “one guy standing against a massive storm.”

“If I’m trapping but my neighbor isn’t, well then, we’re really not going to get anywhere with it, long-term,” Herman said.

Ground squirrels have been an issue in Minot, a city of nearly 50,000 people, for at least 20 years, but the problem has dramatically worsened in the last few years, said Minot Street Department Superintendent Kevin Braaten.

It's unclear how many of the squirrels live in Minot, but it likely nears or even exceeds the city's population.

“Gosh, there's got to be tens of thousands of them in the area,” Herman said.

open image in gallery Snare traps set for Richardson's ground squirrels poke up from the ground ( AP )

Officials in the city, a green spot along the winding Souris River surrounded by farmland and grassy prairie, know they can't get rid of the squirrels, but hope to simply get the rodent numbers down.

“I don’t see the population ever going to zero,” Braaten said. “I mean, it’s almost impossible by the numbers that we have.”

Put another way, Minot won't be able to rid itself of the squirrels because the animals have lived on the prairie for centuries. Outside of town, predators like coyotes, badgers, owls and even snakes love to dine on the squirrels. But in residential neighborhoods and even downtown, where few of their predators live, the rodents can roam pretty freely.

Greg Gullickson, an outreach biologist with the North Dakota Game and Fish Department, adds that the squirrels now have fewer grassland areas available to them and like the mowed spots they find in town.

No land is safe

Female squirrels typically give birth to litters of about six babies a year, so it's easy to see how their numbers can quickly soar.

Herman said he kills 3,500 to 5,000 of them a year, primarily by putting snares and carbon monoxide into the holes, and using an air rifle.

“I’ve had calls downtown, calls in the mall, along the highways, here at the airport — really every part of the city I’ve done trapping for ground squirrels here in Minot,” Herman said as he checked his traps along an apartment building and shoveled dirt over holes.

Herman says they damage driveways, sidewalks and lawns; create tripping hazards with their holes and can harbor disease from fleas.

Along an apartment building, the squirrels had dug under a concrete slab and against the foundation. Nearby in a vacant lot, the rodents popped in and out of holes.

open image in gallery Joshua Herman, owner of Herman Pest Control Services ( AP )

Ground squirrels near Pashone Grandson's ground-level apartment dig holes near her door and eat her plants. One squirrel even got around her baby gate at the door and into her daughter's clothes in her bedroom.

“It was a little scary. You don't know what disease they carry. They're dirty. I have a young daughter ... I didn't know if it was going to bite her,” Grandson said.

North of town, Minot Air Force Base, which houses bombers and intercontinental ballistic missiles, has fought the ground squirrels for years. Earlier this month, the base said it had trapped more than 800 “dak-rats,” a base name for the rodents.

Base officials declined to comment on the squirrels.

open image in gallery Herman pumps carbon monoxide into burrows dug by Richardson's ground squirrels ( AP )

Jared Edwards, facilities director for Minot Public Schools, which has three schools on the base, said residential areas of the base and runways are overrun by ground squirrels. He called it “a continuous battle for them for the last 75 years since the base has been there."

“I'm not going to exaggerate: They're by the millions out there,” Edwards said.

In town, three school properties have large populations of ground squirrels, he said. Last year, the school system began using snares, and for years before that had used poison.

“It's something you have to keep up with. It is Mother Nature," Edwards said, adding that they've probably been in the area since homesteaders came through.

A cute nuisance

Still, not everyone sees the squirrels as pests. Some find the critters cute and fuzzy.

Herman said people have sabotaged, stolen or thrown out his traps. They occasionally confront him when he shoots at ground squirrels with an air rifle, scolding him for hurting the wildlife, he said.

“They get that cute association, and they are, you know, adorable, but they're a vermin and a pest and dangerous when they are allowed to proliferate,” Herman said.