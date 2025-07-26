Shelter worker is mauled to death by two dogs rescued from abuse and fighting ring

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A shelter worker was mauled to death by two rescue animals saved from a dog-fighting ring.

Clifford Phillips Jr., 57, died this month at Second Chance Animal Alliance in Yalobusha County, Mississippi, during the attack, according to WREG.

“A dog was already in a pen and he was trying to put another dog in there and the other dog tried to run out, and he tried to hold him off with his foot and that dog grabbed his leg, pulled him down. And then the other dog jumped in with him. One of them was a pit, and the other was a pit mixed breed, and they killed him. They got it all on tape down there,” friend Dudley Woods told the outlet.

The two dogs that attacked were at the shelter after being taken in a court-ordered seizure in an investigation into abuse and dog fighting, Yalobusha County Sheriff Jermain Gooch told the North Mississippi Herald.

Police who responded to the scene had to shoot one dog dead to reach Phillips. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The other dog was euthanized.

open image in gallery Clifford Phillips Jr., 57, was mauled to death by two rescue dogs at the Mississippi shelter where he worked. The dogs were seized as part of an abuse and dog-fighting investigation. ( Seven Oaks Funeral Home and Cremation Services )

Phillips had worked at the shelter for two years, according to WREG.

“His quiet and caring demeanor helped him foster a love for animals and he remarked that he often felt more comfortable around his pets than around people, perhaps recalling the time he spent with Eon, his beloved childhood dog,” his obituary read.

He had also worked at a bakery and a Piggy Wiggly in recent years, according to the obituary.

Phillips loved watching social media videos - including seeing people’s reactions to old TV shows and movies when being shown them for the first time. The 57-year-old was a regular attendee at Sylva Rena Baptist Church, his obituary stated.

“Quiet, caring, and unassuming, Cliff never met a stranger. He loved people. Cliff enjoyed meeting people and swapping stories about their past experiences and sharing details of his own,” the obituary stated. “He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.”

open image in gallery ‘Please know that we take the safety and security of our volunteers and employees seriously. We are proud of the work we do in our community and will remain vigilant as we continue to do it,’ Second Chance Animal Alliance posted on social media after the incident. ( Google Earth )

It’s unclear what led the dogs to launch into their attack. The shelter released a statement in the wake of Phillips’ death.

“It has been one week since the death at the shelter of our friend and employee Cliff Phillips,” it read. “Alongside his family and many friends, we are devastated by this loss. While we cannot address every question or rumor we have seen over this past week, we have cooperated with local officials.

“Please know that we take the safety and security of our volunteers and employees seriously. We are proud of the work we do in our community and will remain vigilant as we continue to do it.”

The victim’s older brother, Charles, told WREG that his brother loved animals but he wondered if more could have been done.

“I went out and picked his vehicle up and his last paycheck, but she said, ‘I’m sorry I have no words for it,’ but she said, ‘I’m so sorry for your loss and everything,'” Phillips told the station.

“They’ve always done good. They’ve took a lot of strays and puppies and stuff from around here and they’ve always done good with that.”