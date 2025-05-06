Man and dog killed in suspected bear attack in Florida woods

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An 88-year-old man and his dog were killed in two apparent bear attacks on the edge of the Florida Everglades on Monday morning, according to authorities.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission said it had received a call about a "bear encounter" not long after 7 a.m. local time near the tiny unincorporated community of Jerome, about an hour's drive southeast of Fort Myers.

Longtime resident Robert Markel was found dead at the scene, within a few hundred yards of a dog that officials believe was killed "some time" later.

If the cause of death is definitely confirmed, it would be the first documented fatal bear attack in the history of Florida, according to Commission spokesperson Jorge Reynaud, though there was a nonfatal mauling by a bear in January.

"We do know it was a bear attack. We don't know if it was the same bear or multiple bears," Reynaud told reporters at a press briefing on Markel Monday.

Later, after a search involving aerial drones and bear traps, wildlife officials may have found the bear responsible.

According to the Naples Daily News, a cluster of apparent gunshots could be heard over the woods near Jerome on Monday evening, followed by officials hauling a dead bear out of the forest. It wasn’t immediately clear who killed the bear.

Officials had earlier warned residents and visitors that the animal in question — most likely a Florida black bear, of which there are an estimated 4,050 in the Sunshine State — might still be on the prowl.

"Out of an abundance of caution, we urge residents and visitors to remain vigilant, and avoid the area," a Commission spokesperson said.

According to reports, officials believe that Markel was living with the dog in a rural Jerome area property including several homes, on the western fringe of the Big Cypress National Reserve.

His daughter is believed to have seen the bear attack the dog, and then called 911, leading wildlife officials to discover Markel's body "a couple hundred yards away" from the dog's body.