San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Keion White shot after argument outside party involving rapper Lil Baby, police say
The incident reportedly took place following a Super Bowl party hosted by the NFL star at Dahlia’s nightclub in San Francisco’s Mission district
San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Keion White was shot following an argument involving rapper Lil Baby at a private party in San Francisco, police have said.
The incident reportedly took place following a Super Bowl party hosted by the NFL star at Dahlia’s nightclub in the city’s Mission district, after the rapper and his entourage attempted to get into the event.
White and Lil Baby, real name Dominique Armani Jones, then got into an argument, according to a police report seen by The San Francisco Standard.
According to a witness, who had gone to seek help from management to calm the situation, two shots were then fired. They returned to find that White had been shot in the left leg, per the report.
A 9mm shell casing and a .45-caliber shell casing were found by police near to the scene of the shooting. The report stated that White was uncooperative when asked who had shot him and no suspect has yet been named.
The Independent has reached out to a representative for Lil Baby for comment.
The 49ers told NBC News that White had undergone surgery on his ankle Monday.
“Keion White was a victim of a shooting and sustained a bullet wound to his ankle this morning in San Francisco," the team said in a statement.
The Independent has reached out to the team for an update on White’s condition.
In an initial police statement San Francisco police said, “Officers rendered aid and requested paramedics to the scene. The victim was transported to [a] local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.”
The shooting occurred after a “verbal altercation between two groups inside a business,” police added.
White had posted photos on Instagram on Sunday evening attending Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, which featured his former team, the New England Patriots, taking on the Seattle Seahawks.
The 27-year-old joined the 49ers in October last year.
The incident comes after 49ers receiver Ricky Pearsall was shot in the chest during a robbery attempt in Union Square, in San Francisco, in September of 2024.
