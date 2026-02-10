Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Keion White was shot in the ankle and had surgery Monday, according to the NFL team and San Francisco police.

“Keion White was a victim of a shooting and sustained a bullet wound to his ankle this morning in San Francisco," the 49ers said in a statement to NBC News.

The Super Bowl weekend shooting occurred around 4 a.m. on the 1700 block of Mission Street in downtown San Francisco, according to police.

“Officers arrived on scene and located a victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound,” police said. “Officers rendered aid and requested paramedics to the scene. The victim was transported to [a] local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.”

The shooting occurred after a “verbal altercation between two groups inside a business,” police added.

open image in gallery 49ers defensive lineman Keion White was shot early Monday in downtown San Francisco, and he sustained non-life-threatening injuries to his ankle ( AP )

The shots were fired by an “unknown suspect.”

The block where the shooting took place has a bar and a music venue.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is open, ESPN reports.

White had surgery Monday afternoon, according to the outlet.

The 27-year-old posted photos on Instagram on Sunday evening attending Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, which featured his former team, the New England Patriots, taking on the Seattle Seahawks.

open image in gallery The shooting in San Francisco came shortly after Sunday’s Super Bowl in nearby Santa Clara ( Imagn Images )

White joined the 49ers in October.

49ers receiver Ricky Pearsall was shot in the chest during a robbery attempt in Union Square in September of 2024.

The San Francisco team was eliminated from this year’s season in January with a loss in the NFC Divisional Round to the Seattle Seahawks, who went on to win the Super Bowl.