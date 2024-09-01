San Francisco 49ers star Ricky Pearsall shot in chest during attempted robbery

Support truly

San Francisco 49ers rookie Ricky Pearsall was shot in the chest during an attempted robbery in the city’s Union Square area on Saturday, according to authorities.

Police said at a news conference that a 17-year-old suspect had been trying to rob the player at gunpoint as he walked through the area at around 3.30pm that afternoon.

The two engaged in a struggle and the suspect shot Pearsall in the chest, police said.

The teenage suspect, who is from Tracy, a farming community about 60 miles east of the city, was also struck by a bullet from his own gun in the struggle. At least two shots were fired during the altercation.

Pearsall was taken to hospital where he is in serious but stable condition, police said, adding that the athlete was able to provide police with a verbal statement after the shooting.

The juvenile was also taken to the hospital in stable condition and has been arrested over the incident.

The firearm used in the incident has been recovered.

Police believe the suspect was acting alone and don’t believe 23-year-old Pearsall, the team’s wide receiver, was targeted because of his status as a football player.

Brooke Jenkins, the city’s district attorney, said the teen would be charged in juvenile court, but did not specify what the charges would be.

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall carries the ball during the NFL football team’s rookie minicamp in May. He is in serious but stable condition ( Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

Union Square, one of the city’s commercial hubs, has seen an increase in police presence in recent years, Police Chief Bill Scott said during the news conference, adding that officials would be assigning more officers to the area.

Still, Mayor London Breed stressed that the incident was “rare”.

“This was a terrible and rare incident in Union Square, and our thoughts are with Ricky Pearsall and his family,” she told reporters.

“He has a bright future and I look forward to seeing him recover and get back on the field.”

Pearsall was drafted by the 49ers in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft. He has not taken to the field during the preseason because of hamstring and shoulder injuries.

In a team statement, the 49ers said: “Our thoughts and prayers are with Ricky and the entire Pearsall family.”