San Francisco wide receiver Ricky Pearsall ‘stable’ after being shot in chest

The 23-year-old was treated at the scene before being taken to a hospital.

Pa Sport Staff
Sunday 01 September 2024 03:12
NFL player Ricky Pearsall was shot in the chest (Jeff Chiu/AP)
NFL player Ricky Pearsall was shot in the chest (Jeff Chiu/AP) (AP)

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall is in a “serious but stable” condition after he was shot in the chest during an attempted robbery on Saturday afternoon.

The 23-year-old was treated at the scene before being taken to a hospital following the incident for further medical care.

The San Francisco Police Department discovered another male also suffering from gunshot injuries was in fact the suspect who remains in custody with charges pending.

The 49ers said in a statement:  “San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall was the victim of an attempted robbery and shooting this afternoon. He sustained a bullet wound to his chest and is in serious but stable condition.

“We ask that you please respect his privacy at this time. Our thoughts and prayers are with Ricky and the entire Pearsall family.”

Pearsall was preparing to make his NFL bow after being the 31st overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

