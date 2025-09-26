Security ramped up for Jimmy Kimmel’s upcoming Brooklyn shows after Charlie Kirk backlash: ‘It gets crazy’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Security will be ramped up when Jimmy Kimmel brings his recently suspended late-night talk show to Brooklyn next week, News 12 reports.

For the seventh time, Jimmy Kimmel Live! will travel from Hollywood to Brooklyn, where Kimmel, 57, lived until he was 9 years old. The show will tape Monday through Friday at the Howard Gilman Opera House,

Residents told the news outlet that the show has a reputation that precedes it, not to mention the Brooklyn trip comes a week after Kimmel returned to air following remarks about the murder of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

"It gets crazy, my son attended one with his girlfriend like four years ago," Zoraida Cruz, a Brooklyn resident, told News 12 about the show.

"I hear from others that it gets really intense - a lot of fun, long lines," another local, Regine Roumain, said.

open image in gallery Jimmy Kimmel returned to his late-night talk show on Tuesday after being suspended by ABC ( Getty Images )

Although Kimmel has faced significant backlash nationwide for his comments on Charlie Kirk’s death, including from President Donald Trump, Roumain said she believes "people are going to come out in full force and in support of Jimmy," and expects it to come "with a strong Brooklyn flare."

"I'm hopeful that everything stays safe, and that people are respectful," Roumain said.

A source told News 12 that, as a result of recent fallout, security will be ramped up around the event. A Brooklyn resident told the broadcaster the decision “unfortunate” but “necessary.”

The Independent has contacted representatives for the NYPD, Kimmel, and the Howard Gilman Opera House for comment.

Scheduled guests include Emily Blunt, Stephen Colbert, Tom Hanks, Josh Johnson, Spike Lee, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Kumail Nanjiani, Ryan Reynolds, Bruce Springsteen, and Jeremy Allen White.

Geese, Living Colour, Public Enemy, and Reneé Rapp are scheduled as musical guests.

open image in gallery Demonstrators gathered outside Kimmel's LA studio last week to protest the show's suspension ( AFP via Getty Images )

Kimmel’s recent monologues are drawing massive online attention. His Wednesday night segment hit over 5 million YouTube views, making it one of his most-watched videos this year.

His emotional Tuesday night comeback monologue has already surpassed 21 million views, becoming his most-viewed monologue ever.

The spike in online viewership is partly due to his show being blacked out in about 23 percent of U.S. TV households by Nexstar and Sinclair, which operate many ABC affiliates.