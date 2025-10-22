Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Passenger fumes at ‘absolutely ridiculous’ decision to turn JetBlue flight around because of ‘disruptive’ man: ‘He was sober’

A witness seated near the so-called ‘disruptive’ JetBlue passenger said the flight attendant overreacted when the man simply asked to change seats

Erin Keller
In Ohio
Wednesday 22 October 2025 13:11 EDT
Comments
Pilots declare emergency after mistaking flight crew for cockpit intruder on LA-bound flight

A man on a JetBlue flight from Boston to Las Vegas, which had to return to Logan International Airport Monday night because of a “disruptive” passenger, said he believes the flight attendant overreacted to a mid-air situation.

The witness, who asked to remain anonymous when speaking with NBC Boston, said he was seated diagonally from the 37-year-old Kentucky man, who Boston police said was non-compliant and verbally abusive on Flight 777.

"He was sober and never stood up once while we were in the plane, never raised his voice, never swore, nothing," he told the news outlet.

According to the witness, the situation escalated after the man asked a flight attendant if he could move to one of the many empty seats.

The attendant reportedly said he needed to check with another crew member, prompting one flight attendant to storm down the aisle and question if there was a problem.

The disruptive passenger was removed - but a passenger believes the whole incident could have been avoided.
The disruptive passenger was removed - but a passenger believes the whole incident could have been avoided. (Getty Images)

“The passenger said to him, ‘Well, I'm going to file a complaint against you with JetBlue. I have all this recorded because you were going to file a false report against me,’” the witness said.

The flight attendant then ordered the plane to turn around near Rochester, New York, he said. Providing a photo of troopers escorting the Kentucky man off the plane in Boston, the witness said he feels the whole incident could’ve been avoided.

“Look how much money they probably spent to turn that aircraft around,” he told NBC Boston. “Ruin this guy's day. Ruin our night…”

The witness also said two other people, a couple who were trying to defend the “disruptive” man, were also escorted off in Boston.

Police have not shared any further details about the incident. NBC Boston reports that the man was facing a charge of interfering with a flight crew, however.

JetBlue said the flight resumed to Las Vegas after the disruptive passengers were removed. NBC Boston reports that the flight finally landed in Vegas about four hours later than expected at 2:30 a.m.

"Safety is JetBlue's first priority, and we appreciate everyone’s patience while we addressed this situation," JetBlue told the outlet in a statement.

The Independent has contacted JetBlue and the Massachusetts State Police for comment.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in