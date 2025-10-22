Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A man on a JetBlue flight from Boston to Las Vegas, which had to return to Logan International Airport Monday night because of a “disruptive” passenger, said he believes the flight attendant overreacted to a mid-air situation.

The witness, who asked to remain anonymous when speaking with NBC Boston, said he was seated diagonally from the 37-year-old Kentucky man, who Boston police said was non-compliant and verbally abusive on Flight 777.

"He was sober and never stood up once while we were in the plane, never raised his voice, never swore, nothing," he told the news outlet.

According to the witness, the situation escalated after the man asked a flight attendant if he could move to one of the many empty seats.

The attendant reportedly said he needed to check with another crew member, prompting one flight attendant to storm down the aisle and question if there was a problem.

The disruptive passenger was removed - but a passenger believes the whole incident could have been avoided. ( Getty Images )

“The passenger said to him, ‘Well, I'm going to file a complaint against you with JetBlue. I have all this recorded because you were going to file a false report against me,’” the witness said.

The flight attendant then ordered the plane to turn around near Rochester, New York, he said. Providing a photo of troopers escorting the Kentucky man off the plane in Boston, the witness said he feels the whole incident could’ve been avoided.

“Look how much money they probably spent to turn that aircraft around,” he told NBC Boston. “Ruin this guy's day. Ruin our night…”

The witness also said two other people, a couple who were trying to defend the “disruptive” man, were also escorted off in Boston.

Police have not shared any further details about the incident. NBC Boston reports that the man was facing a charge of interfering with a flight crew, however.

JetBlue said the flight resumed to Las Vegas after the disruptive passengers were removed. NBC Boston reports that the flight finally landed in Vegas about four hours later than expected at 2:30 a.m.

"Safety is JetBlue's first priority, and we appreciate everyone’s patience while we addressed this situation," JetBlue told the outlet in a statement.

The Independent has contacted JetBlue and the Massachusetts State Police for comment.