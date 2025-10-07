Charity quiz marks raising £2m for Marie Curie over 18 years

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A charitable initiative is celebrating raising more than £2 million for Marie Curie.

The Glasgow Brain Game was launched 18 years ago in the city, offering a black-tie dinner quiz.

This year’s quiz broke all previous records, raking in £257,000 and boosting overall donations from the event to Marie Curie above £2 million.

Celebrated as one of Marie Curie’s flagship fundraising nights, the Glasgow Brain Game attracted a stellar guest list, including Scottish TV presenter Eilidh Barbour, radio DJ Garry Spence, 80s pop icon Clare Grogan and reality TV and radio star Laura Anderson, alongside many of Glasgow’s leading business figures.

Around 600 guests gathered at the Glasgow Hilton to take part on Thursday, with a team from JP Morgan emerging victorious and lifting the coveted trophy.

Leading names from Glasgow’s business community joined forces to make the night a success, including Park’s Motor Group, the headline sponsor, KPMG, McLaughlin & Harvey, Cala Homes, and Enviro-Clean and Pelion.

JetBlue also helped boost the total by donating two business-class flights to New York for the evening’s raffle, while guests got the chance to relive a childhood favourite game of pass the parcel courtesy of event partner itison.

The event helps ensure Marie Curie can continue delivering expert care and compassion to people living with terminal illness and their loved ones.

Catherine Maclean, special events manager at Marie Curie, said: “The Glasgow Brain Game is a standout moment in our calendar, not just for the charity, but for the whole city.

“To have raised over £2 million since the event began is a phenomenal achievement and a real testament to Glasgow’s generosity, passion and community spirit.

“This record-breaking total will help us reach even more people in need of our care, support and compassion.

“Every pound raised ensures that families facing terminal illness in Glasgow don’t face it alone.

“The atmosphere on the night was electric, and the continued support from Glasgow’s business community never fails to inspire us.

“A huge congratulations to JP Morgan for taking the top spot and being crowned Glasgow’s brainiest business.

“Here in Glasgow, our hospice provides specialist end-of-life care, bereavement support and day services to local people. It costs over £10,000 a day to run, so events like the Brain Game are absolutely vital.

“On behalf of everyone at Marie Curie, I want to say a heartfelt thank-you to every guest, sponsor, and supporter, your kindness and generosity make a life-changing difference.”

The event sees guests test their knowledge across a range of quiz rounds, from sport and showbiz to nostalgia and music, as they battle it out for the title of Glasgow’s brainiest business.

To find out more about Marie Curie, visit mariecurie.org.uk.