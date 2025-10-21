Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Delta flight attendant and Southwest gate agent go viral for heated exchange: ‘You are nothing’

Southwest Airlines changing popular bag policy
  • A video showing a Delta flight attendant arguing with a Southwest Airlines gate agent at Atlanta International Airport has gone viral.
  • The uniformed Delta employee was heard calling the Southwest agent “ghetto” and criticizing the airline's customer service and the behavior of people in Atlanta.
  • The heated exchange occurred last week shortly after the Delta flight attendant landed, though the exact cause of the altercation remains unclear.
  • Social media users were divided in their opinions, with some agreeing with the Delta attendant and others condemning his unprofessional conduct.
  • Delta has stated they are investigating the authenticity of the video and will address the matter internally if confirmed, expecting civil conduct from their representatives.
