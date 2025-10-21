Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Footage appearing to show a Delta flight attendant slamming a Southwest Airlines gate agent in a public spat has gone viral after he called her “ghetto” in front of queues of customers.

In the video posted on Instagram, the uniformed male flight attendant can be heard saying, “This is ridiculous. This is the worst airport, and y’all make Southwest look horrible” as he bickers with the rival gate agent in an apparent dig at their customer service.

The fiery exchange occurred at Atlanta International Airport last week. It begins shortly after the Delta flight attendant landed. It is not clear exactly what caused the altercation.

Shared to the account @thecrewroom_, the Delta attendant can initially be seen walking behind the Southwest agent before he begins bickering with her in a feud over their treatment of passengers and slamming her behaviour.

“It’s ridiculous, it’s ghetto, and that’s because it’s Atlanta, y’all have no respect for customer service,” he says. “Y’all need to clean it up, because I’m just taking a flight and I don’t have to take Southwest, I can take Delta.”

She can be heard telling him to “lower your tone,” but he only appears to get more irritated. “Get your hands out of my face,” he says.

“You are something. You are nothing. Where’s your name tag at? You ghetto.”

He continues to say he was told “not to come” to Atlanta and “not to transfer here” because the people were “ridiculously ghetto”, adding: “This is supposed to be the Black Mecca and y’all can’t even carry yourself with class and respect”.

Commenters were split on who to support. Some said they “agreed 100 percent” with the Delta attendant, but others warned that he, too, was acting unprofessionally.

“I agree 100 per cent with him,” one wrote. “Quit acting like you’re in the ghetto.”

“I was searching for the lie the whole time,” another said.

But others criticised him for arguing with the flight agents in public. “I don’t do that type of stuff...’ and yet he carries out this unnecessary confrontation publicly interrupting the peace of the passengers and staff,” one wrote.

“Alll of that wasn’t necessary!,” another commented. “Why isn’t he on a Delta flight?”

A Delta spokesperson said, “We’re looking into the authenticity of this video. If it is confirmed, we will address the matter internally. Civil conduct at all times is expected by those who represent our brand.”

The Independent has contacted Southwest Airlines for comment.