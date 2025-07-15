‘There’s just no way’: Man held in same jail cell as Epstein says zero chance he took his own life

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A former inmate held in the same prison cell as Jeffrey Epstein says there’s “just no way” he could have died by suicide.

Last week, the Department of Justice and FBI released a memo reaffirming that the sex offender died by suicide in his jail cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York City on August 10, 2019.

However, Michael Franzese, a capo for the Colombo crime family in the 1980s, told NewsNation that he once spent seven months in the same cell as Epstein, and had no idea how anyone would be able to take their own life under constant watch from prison guards.

“There’s just no way. There’s no way to hang yourself,” Franzese said. He also commented on footage released last week by the Department of Justice showing Epstein’s cell door that forensic experts said was likely “modified,” with two separate files stitched together.

“You know, as far as the cameras being off, I haven’t experienced that – I did eight years in prison and I haven’t experienced cameras being broken and a perfect storm of correctional officers not walking those cells,” Franzese said.

“They walk in and they look in on you all the time. As a matter of fact, you know, sometimes it’s embarrassing to go to the toilet because they’re walking past you and looking in the cell constantly.”

open image in gallery Former inmate Michael Franzese (right) appeared on NewsNation and said there's "no way" Jeffrey Epstein could have died by suicide in his jail cell. ( NewsNation )

He added: “I’ve said this from day one, I do not believe it was suicide. I can’t talk about what happened to him, but I don’t believe it was a suicide because you just couldn’t physically do it. It would be almost impossible to do it.”

He doubled down by noting that, in addition to no privacy, Epstein was on suicide watch.

“Especially, from what I understand, Jeffrey Epstein was on suicide watch for a while. They watch you very, very closely. Trust me on that. So I just can’t buy it. I cannot buy it, I’m sorry, and I have no horse in this race other than my experience and the fact that I just couldn’t see it happening,” Franzese said.

The footage inside Metropolitan Correctional Center from August 9 through August 10, 2019, was released by the DOJ and FBI in an attempt to quash long-running conspiracy theories surrounding Epstein’s suicide.

open image in gallery Jeffrey Epstein, a wealthy financier and convicted sex offender, died by suicide in a New York jail in 2019. ( AP )

Scrutiny over the Trump administration’s handling of the Epstein investigation has intensified since the release of the FBI/DOJ memo which revealed the late sex offender kept no client list, contradicting Attorney General Pam Bondi’s previous insinuations that significant new information would be forthcoming. Bondi also confirmed that Epstein’s 2019 death was suicide by strangulation.

The memo has caused ruptures in MAGA world as a number of prominent Trump supporters were poised for major revelations.

Last week, Trump attempted to quell the uproar, criticizing a reporter who asked about the DOJ/FBI memo.

“Are you still talking about Jeffrey Epstein? This guy’s been talked about for years,” Trump said. “Are people still talking about this guy? This creep? That is unbelievable.”

