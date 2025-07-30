Mystery grows as four people are found dead hours after infant was abandoned on a stranger’s lawn

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The police investigation into a young child who was abandoned on a stranger’s front lawn has grown more mysterious, after Tennessee police reported that four people had been found dead just hours later.

Dyer County Sheriff’s Office did not say explicitly how the two cases were linked, but did provide information about the deaths in an update to a post concerning the child.

According to the department, officers responded Monday afternoon that a dark-colored minivan was reported to have dropped off an infant in a car seat at a random individual’s front yard.

Medical officers were called to evaluate the child, who is now safe, the sheriff’s office said.

In an update several hours later the sheriff’s office said that the child had been identified and that investigators were looking to speak with Cortney Rose, Matthew Wilson, and Adrianna Williams.

On Wednesday, local outlets reported that Rose, Wilson and Williams were among the deceased as well as a unnamed juvenile.

The Independent contacted the sheriff’s office on Wednesday but not further updates were yet available.

On Tuesday, Dyer County Sheriff announced its investigators were actively working alongside the Lake County Sheriff’s Office at a crime scene in Lake County, where four individuals had been found deceased.

The identities of the victims were not released pending notification of next of kin, the department said.

open image in gallery Dyer County Sheriff’s Office did not say explicitly how the two cases were linked, though provided information about the deaths in an update to a post concerning the child ( Dyer County Sheriff's Office )

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) have been requested to respond to assist with this incident.

In a statement, Dyer County Sheriff Jeff Box said: "This is a deeply saddening day for our community. We are committed to uncovering the truth and ensuring justice is served."

Box thanked Lake County Sheriff Bryan Avery and his officers for their swift assistance and collaboration.

“The Dyer County Sheriff’s Office remains dedicated to resolving both the abandoned infant case and the ongoing investigation at the crime scene,” a statement read.

“We will continue to update the public as more information becomes available. Please remember everyone in your prayers.”