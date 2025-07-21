The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A former reality star has been accused of attacking a Walmart shopper at a self-checkout with a sock filled with rocks before stealing her phone and designer handbag.

Diamond Tankard rose to fame in 2013 when the granddaughter of NBA athlete-turned-gospel jazz musician Ben Tankard appeared in Bravo TV’sThicker Than Water.

More than a decade later, the 21 year-old of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, has been arrested and faces charges of aggravated assault and property theft using a deadly weapon.

open image in gallery Tankard is the granddaughter of NBA athlete-turned-gospel jazz musician Ben Tankard ( Metropolitan Nashville Police Department )

Officers from the Metro Nashville Police Department responded to a call at the Walmart Supercenter on 3035 Hamilton Church Road on Friday, where they found a woman with a laceration above her left eye.

The victim told investigators that she was using the self-checkout when Tankard allegedly grabbed her from behind and pulled her hair.

Tankard then allegedly used a sock filled with rocks to strike the woman in the face, the victim’s grandmother told WSMV 4 Nashville. The suspect is also accused of stealing the victim’s $1,500 iPhone 14 and a $900 Louis Vuitton handbag.

Walmart had provided authorities security footage of the incident, WSMV reports.

Tankard was bailed out of jail on a $25,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court next month.