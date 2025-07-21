Bravo TV star accused of attacking a woman with a rock-filled sock at a Walmart self-checkout
Thicker Than Water alum Diamon Tankard was arrested at a Tennessee store and faces charges of aggravated assault and property theft
A former reality star has been accused of attacking a Walmart shopper at a self-checkout with a sock filled with rocks before stealing her phone and designer handbag.
Diamond Tankard rose to fame in 2013 when the granddaughter of NBA athlete-turned-gospel jazz musician Ben Tankard appeared in Bravo TV’sThicker Than Water.
More than a decade later, the 21 year-old of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, has been arrested and faces charges of aggravated assault and property theft using a deadly weapon.
Officers from the Metro Nashville Police Department responded to a call at the Walmart Supercenter on 3035 Hamilton Church Road on Friday, where they found a woman with a laceration above her left eye.
The victim told investigators that she was using the self-checkout when Tankard allegedly grabbed her from behind and pulled her hair.
Tankard then allegedly used a sock filled with rocks to strike the woman in the face, the victim’s grandmother told WSMV 4 Nashville. The suspect is also accused of stealing the victim’s $1,500 iPhone 14 and a $900 Louis Vuitton handbag.
Walmart had provided authorities security footage of the incident, WSMV reports.
Tankard was bailed out of jail on a $25,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court next month.