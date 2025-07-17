The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A Florida woman faces assault charges after allegedly using bear mace to attack a driver who sped past her, running over and killing a chicken she had stopped to let cross the road.

Cynthia Sosa, 38, had stopped at an intersection in Key West on July 9 to let the bird cross when another driver honked their horn and passed her, running over and killing the chicken, according to an arrest report obtained by Law&Crime.

Sosa allegedly chased the other woman down, blocked the road in front of her, and tried to open her door.

"They began fighting over the door," the report states. "Cynthia wanted to 'teach her a lesson,' so she pulled out her bear mace and sprayed it into the vehicle, spraying [the victim] directly in the face while she was seated inside."

The woman and her passenger were both affected by the mace and did not see which way Sosa left the scene. The victim told police that she was on her way to pick up her child from daycare at the time of the attack.

open image in gallery Cynthia Sosa, 38, is facing charges in Key West, Florida, after allegedly chasing down another driver who hit and killed a chicken crossing the street. ( Monroe County Sheriff's Office )

Sosa was later pulled over by police, arrested, and charged with two counts of aggravated battery and one count of burglary with assault or battery.

She was not listed as an active inmate in the Monroe County jail online records on Tuesday, but her arraignment is set for July 24, Local 10 reports.

The Independent has contacted the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and the Key West Police Department for comment.