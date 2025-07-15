Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

In an effort to reclaim its standing in the competitive fried‑chicken arena, KFC is offering customers free buckets of chicken as part of its “Kentucky Fried Comeback.”

The campaign, announced Monday, offers customers a bucket of the chain’s Original Recipe chicken with any $15 purchase made through the KFC app or website, but they must be a KFC Rewards member.

Customers are also being asked to sample and provide feedback on the chicken to “co‑create” the chain’s return to greatness.

"We’re well aware of the latest fried chicken rankings, and I’m fired up to launch a bold Kentucky Fried Comeback and remind America exactly who we are," KFC executive Catherine Tan-Gillespie said in a news release. "By listening to our customers and addressing feedback, we’ll reclaim our rightful place in the fried chicken game we started."

KFC, owned by Yum! Brands, operates nearly 32,000 restaurants globally, with 89 percent located outside the U.S. In the first quarter, U.S. store sales fell 1 percent, while international sales grew 3 percent.

open image in gallery KFC's Colonel Sanders will have a more "serious" look on his face in ads throughout the campaign. ( KFC )

KFC faces competition from Popeyes, Chick-fil-A, and Raising Cane’s, and recently ranked second in customer satisfaction among chicken chains, behind Chick-fil-A, according to a 2025 study.

KFC is also reintroducing its much-missed fried pickles, battered in the restaurant’s famous seasoning and served with a choice of “Comeback Sauce” or ranch.

The popular $7 Fill-Up meal is back, too, “while supplies last,” the chain says.

Colonel Sanders also means business. The longtime face of KFC will now display a “serious” expression in the chain’s billboards and digital ads.

open image in gallery KFC’s new campaign offers a free bucket of Original Recipe chicken with a $15 app or website purchase for KFC Rewards members. ( KFC )

"The Colonel would not be happy about our market share, and we’re serious about reminding America exactly who we are: the game changer with a relentless pursuit of the best fried chicken," Tan-Gillespie said.

Yum! Brands also owns Taco Bell, Pizza Hut, and Habit Burger Grill, and had a market capitalization of $41.90 billion at the time of publication.