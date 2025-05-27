KFC to create thousands of new UK jobs as fried chicken demand reaches new level

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

KFC has announced a massive £1.5 billion investment in its UK and Ireland operations, signalling a major expansion for the fried chicken chain.

The investment will create 7,000 new jobs and includes plans to open 500 new restaurants over the next 10 years. KFC said that the demand for fried chicken is stronger than it’s ever been.

Around £466 million will be allocated to opening new restaurants, with a focus on flagship locations and drive-thrus in areas with growing demand, such as Ireland and the North West of England. The investment aims to expand KFC's reach across the UK and upgrade existing locations.

The cash will also go toward upgrading more than 200 existing restaurants, representing about a fifth of its entire chain, with a new design and the latest digital features.

open image in gallery KFC has unveiled plans to invest nearly £1.5 billion into its UK and Ireland chain (Joe Giddens/PA) ( PA Archive )

KFC says on its website that it is offering up to a £20,000 “finder’s fee” to landlords and property experts who introduce a site it can build on.

The expansion will result in about 7,000 new jobs being created across the UK and Ireland business and its supply chain, over the next five years, according to the group.

This will include jobs in restaurants and as managers, kitchen-based jobs, and a newly-created “guest experience” role across the chain.

It currently has more than 1,000 restaurants in the UK and Ireland and hires about 30,000 staff.

Investment is also earmarked for KFC’s suppliers, including spending on fresh chicken, gravy, and salads.

Rob Swain, KFC UK and Ireland’s general manager, said: “We’ve been serving customers in the UK for 60 years now, but we’ve never seen such strong demand for freshly prepared, fried chicken as we’re seeing today.”

He added that the company was “doubling down” on its commitment to the UK and Ireland with its £1.49 billion total investment.