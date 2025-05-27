Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

KFC to create thousands of new UK jobs as fried chicken demand reaches new level

Hundreds of new locations will be coming to the UK and Ireland under new plans

Anna Wise
Tuesday 27 May 2025 06:11 EDT
Hundreds of new KFC locations will be coming to the UK and Ireland under new plans
Hundreds of new KFC locations will be coming to the UK and Ireland under new plans (Getty Images)

KFC has announced a massive £1.5 billion investment in its UK and Ireland operations, signalling a major expansion for the fried chicken chain.

The investment will create 7,000 new jobs and includes plans to open 500 new restaurants over the next 10 years. KFC said that the demand for fried chicken is stronger than it’s ever been.

Around £466 million will be allocated to opening new restaurants, with a focus on flagship locations and drive-thrus in areas with growing demand, such as Ireland and the North West of England. The investment aims to expand KFC's reach across the UK and upgrade existing locations.

The cash will also go toward upgrading more than 200 existing restaurants, representing about a fifth of its entire chain, with a new design and the latest digital features.

KFC has unveiled plans to invest nearly £1.5 billion into its UK and Ireland chain (Joe Giddens/PA)
KFC says on its website that it is offering up to a £20,000 “finder’s fee” to landlords and property experts who introduce a site it can build on.

The expansion will result in about 7,000 new jobs being created across the UK and Ireland business and its supply chain, over the next five years, according to the group.

This will include jobs in restaurants and as managers, kitchen-based jobs, and a newly-created “guest experience” role across the chain.

It currently has more than 1,000 restaurants in the UK and Ireland and hires about 30,000 staff.

Investment is also earmarked for KFC’s suppliers, including spending on fresh chicken, gravy, and salads.

Rob Swain, KFC UK and Ireland’s general manager, said: “We’ve been serving customers in the UK for 60 years now, but we’ve never seen such strong demand for freshly prepared, fried chicken as we’re seeing today.”

He added that the company was “doubling down” on its commitment to the UK and Ireland with its £1.49 billion total investment.

