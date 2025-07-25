Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Tennessee police officer who taught drug prevention to children was betrayed by his own bodycam after it captured him having an affair with a school teacher.

Brian Gilley, who has since been dismissed from the Lebanon Police Department, is accused of engaging in sexual activity with Shelby Moss inside school property while on duty.

The bodyworn footage, obtained by WZTV, showed the pair kissing in a classroom in August 2024, moments after a child leaves the room. The video was blurred to hide the youngster’s identity.

Moss worked at the Castle Heights Elementary School, in Lebanon, and Gilley had been assigned to work there as a Drug Abuse Resistance Education officer.

The Lebanon Police Department said that a month later in September, another incident took place after classes had ended, during which the two engaged in sexual activity – though there is no footage of that incident.

open image in gallery A Tennessee police officer has been fired after his bodycam footage outed him as having an affair with a school teacher in her own classroom. Pictured, teacher Shelby Moss, who has since resigned over the incident ( WZTV )

Gilley later said he was unsure whether any students were still on school grounds at the time.

According to Fox, Gilley denied the allegations in an internal interview, telling investigators that no sexual contact occurred while he was on duty. But he later admitted to the relationship and resigned soon after.

During a decertification hearing in April 2025, Gilley asked for forgiveness, saying: “I know I’ve done wrong, but I’ve also impacted that community in so many ways. It was a mistake and it will never happen again.”

He added he was “very embarrassed” by his conduct.

In May 2025, the Tennessee Peace Officer Standards and Training Commission voted to decertify Gilley, who is now barred from serving in law enforcement in the state.

In a statement, Lebanon Police Department Chief, Mike Justice, said: “While Gilley’s actions did not align with our department’s standards or policies, the conduct was not criminal in nature, did NOT involve children, and did NOT occur in the presence of children or in the classroom. “

open image in gallery The bodyworn footage showed the pair kissing in a classroom in August 2024, moments after a child leaves the room. The video was blurred to hide the youngster’s identity. ( WZTV )

“We hold our officers to the highest standards of professionalism and integrity. Gilley’s actions fell short of those expectations that our community demands and deserves.”

LPD reported that Moss was married at the time of this relationship with Gilley. She received a two-day suspension earlier this year but later resigned in May.

A spokesperson for the Lebanon Special School District told Fox Nashville that the district had been made aware “that a teacher engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a police officer after hours while on campus,” in December 2024.

“The District immediately conducted a thorough investigation and took appropriate disciplinary action in line with our policies and procedures,” the spokesperson said.

“We want to assure our families and community that we take all concerns seriously and act promptly to maintain a safe and respectful learning environment for everyone."