An American man was dragged out of a restaurant, forcibly arrested, and detained for two hours by masked federal immigration officers, according to reports.

The 20-year-old man, who gave MPR News only his first name, Mubashir, moved to the U.S. from Somalia as a child and later became a naturalized citizen.

Mubashir was outside on his lunch break in Cedar-Riverside in Minneapolis when he was arrested on Tuesday.

While walking out on the street near 4th Street and Cedar Avenue, Mubashir said he noticed two masked men approach him, to avoid them he went into a nearby restaurant.

open image in gallery ICE detained a 20-year-old American man in Minneapolis, prompting outrage from local officials ( Peter Zay/AFP via Getty Images )

The two men followed him inside, dragged him outside, and arrested him. Mubashir was also pushed onto his knees in the snow and put into a chokehold, CBS Newsreported.

Mubashir began yelling, “I have my ID,” to the officers; however, the agents did not respond.

When he was put into the car, Mubashir was asked if the agents could take his picture.

“I declined, because how will a picture prove I’m a US citizen?” he said.

“I told him, ‘I have my passport, it’s in my phone. Can I open it and show you?’ He declined. I told him ‘can I give you my name and my date of birth?’ He declined.”

Due to Mubashir’s refusal to have his picture taken, he was in the car for almost an hour. The agents also tried to take his fingerprints; however, their machine was not working.

open image in gallery President Trump last week called Rep. Ilhan Omar, who was born in Somalia, 'garbage,' and called for her to be deported ( AFP via Getty Images )

Mubashir said the officers drove him to the ICE detention facility at Fort Snelling, a 17-minute drive from where he was arrested. He claimed the officers were lost and did not know their surroundings.

“They kept going back on the same highway. I told them, ‘are you guys lost?; they said, ‘this is our first time taking someone in’. They had their maps out and everything and they were trying to intimidate me,” he said.

Once they arrived, the officers kept him outside until he agreed to have his face scanned; however, like the first machine, the second machine was not working, so he was brought inside.

At the facility, a staff member allowed him to turn on his phone to show his ID, which prompted them to release Mubashir as his parents arrived to pick him up.

The Minneapolis mayor, Jacob Frey, who has been a staunch advocate for the Somali community in his city, said the actions of the ICE agents were unconstitutional.

“What we saw by these ICE agents that clearly did not know what they were doing was violence and unwillingness to hear the simple truth, which he was repeating again and again, which is, ‘I’m an American citizen’,” he said.

“[He was] taken into custody for now reason at all, in clear violation of law and the Constitution of the United State for simply walking down the streeting and looking like he’s Somali.”

open image in gallery Congresswoman Ilhan Omar branded Trump as a national embarassment for his rant against immigrants and Somalis ( Getty Images )

President Donald Trump has been stoking tensions against the Somali immigration population, describing the community as “garbage” and saying he does not want them in the country.

Federal agents have also launched a crackdown against Minnesota Somalis, sparking criticism from leaders of the Somali community and democrats, including Frey and Governor Tim Walz.

Congresswoman Ilhan Omar has also branded Trump as a national embarrassment on X after his rant against immigrants and Somalis.

“He needs serious help,” she wrote. “Since he has no economic policies to tout, he’s resorting to regurgitating bigoted lies instead.

“He continues to be a national embarrassment.”

About 84,000 of the 260,000 Somalis in the country live in the Minneapolis-St. In the Paul area, the overwhelming majority of them are U.S. citizens. Almost 58 per cent were born in the U.S., and 87 per cent of those born elsewhere are naturalized citizens.

A new website launched by the Department of Homeland Security lists at least six Somalis arrested in Minnesota in recent weeks. The site says it is “highlighting the worst of the worst criminal aliens” arrested by ICE to show how agents are “fulfilling President Trump’s promise and carrying out mass deportations.”