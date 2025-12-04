Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem’s rush to bolster the number of ICE agents on the streets means applicants who can “barely read or write” are being accepted, according to a new report.

With the goal of hiring 10,000 new deportation officers by the end of the year, the Homeland Security Department appears to be cutting corners, according to an investigation by the Daily Mail.

“We have people failing open-book tests and we have folks that can barely read or write English,” one DHS official told the outlet.

DHS has expanded the applicant pool by ending the age limit on ICE agents and is working on getting new hires on the streets faster with a shortened training period of six weeks.

ICE recruits are required to go through medical and drug screening and complete a physical fitness test.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem's rush to bolster the number of ICE agents on the streets means applicants who can 'barely read or write' are being accepted, according to a new report

But Daily Mail sources said recruits are being sent to its training academy in Georgia before their drug test results come back positive.

“We even had a 469lb man sent to the academy whose own doctor certified him not at all fit for any physical activity,” the DHS official said.

An NBC News report from October also said that some recruits failed drug tests or had disqualifying criminal backgrounds while already in training.

In one incident reported by the Daily Mail, a recruit asked to be excused from class because he had a court date for a gun charge.

DHS spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin told The Independent, “The vast majority of new officers brought on during the hiring surge are experienced law enforcement officers who have already successfully completed a law enforcement academy.

“This population is expected to account for greater than 85 percent of new hires. Prior-service hires follow streamlined validation but remain subject to medical, fitness, and background requirements.”

open image in gallery Noem's DHS hopes to hire 10,000 new deportation officers by the end of the year ( Alex Brandon - Pool/Getty Images )

McLaughlin said DHS has received more than 175,000 applications from “patriotic Americans.”

The critical coverage of ICE’s hiring process comes as federal agents are under scrutiny for their tactics in the field.

Last month, a federal judge banned immigration authorities from firing tear gas and using other riot weapons during protests in Chicago “unless such force is objectively necessary” to prevent “an immediate threat.”

Authorities in Colorado are investigating an incident from late October in which an immigration agent put a protester in a chokehold, according to Durango Police Chief Brice Current, who spoke with The New York Times.