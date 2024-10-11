Hurricane Milton leaves at least 14 dead in Florida as millions left without power in storm’s aftermath: Live updates
Wind and storm surge warnings for Milton have been discontinued but hazards in the hurricane’s aftermath remain
At least 14 people have died after Hurricane Milton devastated portions of Florida, as the extent of damage caused becomes clear in the wake of the storm.
Milton made landfall as a Category 3 hurricane on Wednesday night near Sarasota County’s Siesta Key, spawning dozens of tornadoes, 28ft waves, strong winds, heavy rainfall, and devastating storm surge.
Six people in St Lucie County retirement village have been killed by tornadoes brought on by the hurricane after a dozen twisters spawned in the region within 20 minutes.
About 2.5m homes and businesses in Florida have been left powerless, with those in the west-central region the worst impacted. More than 50,000 linemen have been deployed in an effort to restore power, Governor Ron DeSantis announced on Thursday.
Ferocious winds caused a crane to collapse into the The Tampa Bay Times in St Petersburg, while the Tampa Bay Rays that it was “hurt” after the roof of its Tropicana Field stadium was left in disrepair.
All wind and storm surge warnings for Milton have been discontinued after the hurricane exited Florida’s east coast. The National Hurricane Center warned that “hazards remain” from damaged buildings, downed power lines and floodwaters.
Harris condemns Trump for politicizing Hurricane Milton and Helene
Vice President Kamala Harris decried Donald Trump’s attacks about the Biden Adminstration’s response efforts to Hurricane Milton and Hurricane Helene.
The Democratic presidential nominee made a campaign stop at Univision, Las Vegas, on Thursday for a town hall where she said that major natural disasters should not be politicized.
“In this crisis — like in so many issues that affect the people of our country — I think it so important that leadership recognizes the dignity” to which people are entitled, she said after being probed by a Tampa, Florida, voter.
“I have to stress that this is not a time for people to play politics.”
It comes after the former president repeatedly attacked the vice president and President Joe Biden for the federal government’s response to Hurricane Milton, which slammed into Florida’s west coast on Wednesday night, leaving a path of destruction and taking at least 14 lives.
“This administration has not done a proper job at all. Terrible, terrible,” Trump said while on the campaign trail this week.
Wind and storm surge warnings for Milton discontinued – but ‘hazards remain’
Classrooms begin to reopen after Milton caused mass school closures
K-12 schools across 19 of Florida’s 67 counties are set to reopen on Friday after canceling classes as Hurricane Milton rapidly intensified and raced towards the state earlier this week.
While all tropical and storm surge warnings for Milton were discontinued on Thursday evening, schools across 34 counties have elected to keep their doors closed, according to the Florida Department of Education.
The FLDOE says on its website that it will continue to work with schools “after natural disasters to ensure they have the resources necessary to resume normal operations as quickly as possible”.
2.5m of Florida’s homes and businesses still without power
More than 2.5m homes and businesses in Florida have been left powerless, with those in the state’s center and the west-central region the worst impacted.
Hillsborough County sees almost 500,000 electricity customers in blackout conditions, while almost 89 percent of customers in Highlands County have been left without power.
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said in a Thursday press briefing that tens of thousands of linemen are working to restore power across the Sunshine State.
“With the full support of the state, and the pre-staging of over 50,000 linemen, utility companies and telecommunications providers are working hard to restore power and connectivity to these communities as quickly as possible,” he said.
Milton was not as destructive as expected, FEMA Administrator says
FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell said Thursday that Milton’s impact was not as destructive as feared. Criswell will tour some of the damage from tornadoes on Friday.
“We did not have the extreme impacts of the worst case scenario that we prepared for, but there’s still so many people that have been impacted by this,” she said at a press briefing in Sarasota.
25 people rescued from St. Lucie County mobile home park, sheriff says
St. Lucie County Sheriff Keith Pearson told CNN Thursday that 25 people have been rescued from a mobile home park.
He said crews are continuing to look for others, but that conditions make it difficult.
Tampa sees more than five times the normal amount of rain
Hurricane Milton brought 12 inches of rainfall to Tampa.
According to WFLA, that amount is more than five times the normal amount of rain for the month of October.
