Kraft Heinz - which makes Jell-O, Kool-Aid and ketchup - promises to eliminate all chemical food dyes within two years

Kraft Heinz, the maker of Jell-O, Kool-Aid, and bright orange boxed macaroni and cheese, announced Tuesday that it would remove all chemical dyes from its products by the end of 2027.

The company stated that, while 90 percent of its U.S. products measured by sales are already free of artificial dyes, it will not use any Food, Drug & Cosmetic (FD&C) colors in any new products moving forward.

The change comes after Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in April said that the Food and Drug Administration was working with the food industry to remove synthetic dyes from the U.S. food supply by the end of next year. The plan would axe Red No. 40, Yellow No. 5, Yellow No. 6, Blue No. 1, Blue No. 2, and Green No. 2, according to the FDA.

Kraft Heinz said that for the small number of their products that still contain artificial colors, they plan to remove the dyes where they are not critical, replace them with natural colors, or, in instances where the color isn’t critical to the product, they would remove them entirely.

While many Kraft Heinz products will not be impacted, some that may see changes include Crystal Light, Heinz relish, Kool-Aid, Jell-O and Jet-Puffed, as they contain dyes like Red No. 40 and Blue No. 1.

open image in gallery Kraft Heinz said it will remove all chemical dyes from its products by the end of 2027. ( Getty )

Kraft Heinz made changes to its beloved mac and cheese in 2016, removing artificial colors, preservatives, and flavors from their recipe. In a press release announcing their latest initiative, the company also confirmed that its Heinz Tomato Ketchup has never contained artificial dyes, writing, “the red color comes simply from the world’s best tomatoes.”

Here are the products that will likely be impacted:

Jell-O

Most flavored Jell-O products in the U.S. contain artificial colors and are made with ingredients derived from petroleum, a natural chemical used to make gasoline that could have harmful impacts on our health, according to Healthline.

Food dyes included in the products, such as Red 40, Yellow 5, and Yellow 6, contain benzidine, a known carcinogen, or a substance that can cause cancer. According to the FDA, these dyes are presumed safe in small doses.

It was not immediately clear how much artificial dye is used in Jell-O products.

open image in gallery Most Jell-O products use artificial colors to achieve their look. ( Getty Images )

Unflavored Jello-O Gelatin, which is often used as a base for other recipes, does not contain any dyes.

Kool-Aid

The popular kids’ drink mix championed by the Kool-Aid Man utilizes artificial colors to achieve its well-known bright red, blue, or orange color.

Similar to many other drink mixes and sugary treats, Kool-Aid products utilize Red 40, Blue 1 and Yellow 5.

Crystal Light

The drink mix, made to turn water into a sugary, sweet and low-calorie treat, contains several artificial colors in addition to artificial sweeteners, according to food labels.

Some iterations of the lemonade mixes contain artificial colors like Red 40, Yellow 5 and Blue 1, to provide its signature bright color.

open image in gallery Some Crystal Light drink mixes contain Red 40, Yellow 5 and Blue 1. ( Getty Images )

Heinz Sweet Relish

While Heinz's beloved tomato ketchup contains no artificial colors, the same cannot be said for all of the brand’s condiments.

Heinz Sweet Relish, a staple at any barbecue, contains Yellow 5 and Blue 1.

Jet-Puffed

The colorful marshmallows are another beloved product that currently contains artificial colors, according to its nutrition label.

A bag of color-changing marshmallows by the brand for sale on Amazon contains Blue 1, Red 40, Red 3 and Yellow 6.

MiO

The popular water enhancer also contains artificial colors.

Some MiO products include Yellow 5, Yellow 6, Red 40 and Blue 1.