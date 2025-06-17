These eight foods get more healthy after you let them cool

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

If you are looking to get more nutritional benefits from your food, there are eight pantry staples which become more healthy when cooled, according to nutritionists.

The foods can help regulate your blood sugar, improve your gut health and even prevent chronic diseases, according to Health.com, which compiled the list based on nutritionists’ opinions.

When cooled, white rice forms resistant starch, which can help regulate your blood sugar, reducing the risk of type 2 diabetes.

Resistant starch is “a carbohydrate that resists digestion in the small intestine and ferments in the large intestine,” according to Johns Hopkins. Resistant starch acts as a prebiotic and feeds the good bacteria in your gut.

You can enjoy cooled white rice in a salmon bowl. Add cooked or canned salmon to the cooled white rice with sriracha and kewpie mayo. You can also add dried seaweed and cucumbers, plus black sesame seeds for garnish.

open image in gallery There are eight foods that can help regulate your blood sugar, improve your gut health and even prevent chronic diseases, according to Health.com ( Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images )

Cooled oats also form resistant starch that helps regulate your blood sugar and supports gut health.

Overnight oats have become increasingly popular because they’re a convenient way to get a balanced breakfast. Just simply mix oats and milk in a container with a lid, add whatever toppings you prefer to it and let it refrigerate for at least two hours.

Cooled potatoes are another good choice for upping your resistant starch intake. Try making a refreshing Greek yogurt and dill potato salad, perfect for the summer.

Dill is another food that is healthier when stored in the fridge. Health.com cited a 2017 study published by Antioxidants that found dill has more phenolic acids when cooled for 15 days. Phenolic acids are natural antioxidants that can help prevent chronic diseases.

In the same vein, you could also make a pasta salad filled with vegetables and a light vinaigrette for a healthy meal.

Pasta also forms resistant starch when cooled, as does Barley. So, feel free to experiment in the kitchen using different combinations of these carbs, fresh vegetables and dressings for a healthy and delicious summer salad.

You can even add some beans to your salad for not only added fiber and protein but also resistant starch. Cooled pinto beans were found to have the highest levels of resistant starch in a 2016 study published by NFS Journal, Health.com reported.

Lastly, an easy way to get resistant starch is to put your freshly baked bread in the fridge for seven days and then enjoy any sandwich of your liking.