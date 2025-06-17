Food firms slash salt and sugar by nearly a third – report

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Food firms have cut salt and sugar levels in their products by nearly a third over the past decade, according to a report.

But UK manufacturers across the sector are calling for more funding and “bold action” to help drive further innovation in healthy eating.

The Food and Drink Federation (FDF) said research by Kantar Worldpanel showed products made by its members have 31% less salt, 30% less sugar and a quarter fewer calories than they did 10 years ago.

The group – whose members make a quarter of all food and drink sold in the UK – said the progress comes after years of investment by the industry, including around £180 million in healthier product innovation in 2024 alone.

But the FDF said rising cost and regulation pressures are putting this investment under pressure, with a recent survey of its members showing 41% are planning to scale back spend on this as a result.

It wants extra funding support and is urging the Government to take “bold, co-ordinated action across the whole food system” to help with the shift towards healthier food.

“This includes mandatory reporting on the sales of healthier and less healthy products across manufacturing, retail and hospitality,” the FDF said.

“It also means taking a more consistent approach to health policy across the entire food chain, ensuring consumers have access to the same clear information that helps them to make healthier choices, no matter where they’re eating,” it added.

As well as funding for research and development and science support to the food sector, it believes the Government should help smaller firms more, with a similar scheme to the Scottish Government’s Reformulation for Health programme.

Efforts so far by the industry have included changing recipes and portion sizes.

Some manufacturers have added extra portions of vegetables, while others have invested in new machinery to make changes to the cooking process and recipe.

Karen Betts, chief executive of the FDF, said: “Companies have made major progress in slashing the calories, salt and sugar in everyday food and drink – making the food people love better for them, alongside hugely expanding the range of healthy options.

“But tackling poor diets and lifestyles is a complex issue and needs a more joined-up approach.

“We’re calling on the Government today to work in a more structured partnership with the entire food industry to deliver change.”

She added that “holistic and co-ordinated action will help us truly move the needle on this critical health challenge”.

A government spokesperson said: “As part of this government’s Plan for Change, we are committed to achieving our health mission to build an NHS fit for the future, which includes shifting from sickness to prevention.

“We are working closely with the food industry to improve people’s diets and reduce levels of obesity and have already restricted junk food advertising on TV and online as well as limiting school children’s access to fast food outlets.

“Making healthier choices easier is a major part of creating a food environment that is fairer, with the fewest lives lost to the biggest killers and where everyone lives well for longer.”