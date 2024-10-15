Boy, 13, killed after being run over by wagon at haunted hayride

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



A 13-year-old boy was killed in a freak accident at a haunted hayride in Minnesota, when he was run over by a trolley wagon being pulled by a tractor.

The horror incident unfolded on Saturday evening at the annual Harvest of Horror Haunted Hayride in St Augusta, according to the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office.

Emergency services were called to a report of an accident at around 7.30pm after the teen – identified as Alexander Mick, from Rice – was run over by a trolley wagon being pulled by a tractor.

Staff and bystanders, including an off-duty police officer and an off-duty medic, immediately began to administer medical aid to the boy.

Despite efforts to save him, Alexander – who was also known as Xander – was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation is now underway into his death.

The organizers of the Harvest of Horror Haunted Hayride said they are cooperating fully with the authorities.

“We are deeply shaken by this event and are asking for thoughts, prayers and support for the family and friends of the individual involved and all those affected by this tragedy,” a statement on its website read.

Scene of the tragedy which unfolded on Saturday in St Augusta ( KSTP )

“Out of respect to the family involved, the organizers have made the decision to cancel the remaining nights of the 2024 Harvest of Horror.”

The teen’s mom has paid tribute to her son in a Facebook post.

“Hold your babies tight. I would do anything to hold my baby again. Xander made his way to heaven last night and I will forever miss him,” she wrote.

“I am beyond grateful for our friends and family and all their love and support they’ve given. I pray for rest and acceptance and I pray for all those who loved Xander. He was an angel on earth and I’m so happy he gets to rest with Jesus now. Give your loved ones a hug and don’t let go so soon.”

An online obituary described the eighth grader as “kind, very polite, unique, creative, investigative, and [someone who] saw the good in everyone” and who had a “great sense of humor and an infectious smile.”

He enjoyed band and choir practice at school as well as robotics and soccer, the obituary read.