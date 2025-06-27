Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Urgent warning as General Motors recalls more than 62,000 vehicles over fire risk. These are the impacted vehicles

The car manufacturer recalled Chevrolet Silverados from select model years

Rachel Dobkin
in New York
Thursday 26 June 2025 23:17 EDT
Comments
General Motors has recalled more than 62,000 trucks over the risk of the vehicles catching fire
General Motors has recalled more than 62,000 trucks over the risk of the vehicles catching fire (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

General Motors has recalled more than 62,000 trucks over risk of the vehicles catching fire.

The car manufacturer is recalling Chevrolet Silverado Medium Duty 4500HD, 5500HD, and 6500HD trucks from model years 2019 to 2024, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The administration warned in a Wednesday memo, “The brake pressure sensor assembly may leak brake fluid into the brake pressure switch and cause a short circuit.”

This electrical short can overheat the circuit and “increase the risk of a fire while driving or parked,” the memo read.

General Motors has recalled more than 62,000 trucks over the risk of the vehicles catching fire
General Motors has recalled more than 62,000 trucks over the risk of the vehicles catching fire (Mario Tama/Getty Images)
Recommended

Owners of the recalled trucks are advised to park outside and away from their homes and other buildings until their vehicles are fixed.

General Motors dealers will make the necessary repairs to the recalled vehicles at no cost to the owners.

In April, General Motors recalled nearly 600,000 Cadillac, Chevrolet and GMC vehicles over potential engine issues.

General Motors had found “the connecting rod and/or crankshaft engine components in these vehicles may have manufacturing defects that can lead to engine damage and engine failure,” the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said in a recall report.

The impacted vehicles were the Cadillac Escalade, Cadillac Escalade ESV, Chevrolet Silverado 1500, Chevrolet Suburban, Chevrolet Tahoe, GMC Sierra 1500, GMC Yukon and GMC Yukon XL from model years 2021 to 2024.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in