Urgent warning as General Motors recalls more than 62,000 vehicles over fire risk. These are the impacted vehicles
The car manufacturer recalled Chevrolet Silverados from select model years
General Motors has recalled more than 62,000 trucks over risk of the vehicles catching fire.
The car manufacturer is recalling Chevrolet Silverado Medium Duty 4500HD, 5500HD, and 6500HD trucks from model years 2019 to 2024, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
The administration warned in a Wednesday memo, “The brake pressure sensor assembly may leak brake fluid into the brake pressure switch and cause a short circuit.”
This electrical short can overheat the circuit and “increase the risk of a fire while driving or parked,” the memo read.
Owners of the recalled trucks are advised to park outside and away from their homes and other buildings until their vehicles are fixed.
General Motors dealers will make the necessary repairs to the recalled vehicles at no cost to the owners.
In April, General Motors recalled nearly 600,000 Cadillac, Chevrolet and GMC vehicles over potential engine issues.
General Motors had found “the connecting rod and/or crankshaft engine components in these vehicles may have manufacturing defects that can lead to engine damage and engine failure,” the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said in a recall report.
The impacted vehicles were the Cadillac Escalade, Cadillac Escalade ESV, Chevrolet Silverado 1500, Chevrolet Suburban, Chevrolet Tahoe, GMC Sierra 1500, GMC Yukon and GMC Yukon XL from model years 2021 to 2024.
