GM recalls nearly 600,000 trucks and SUVs over potential engine issues: Check the impacted models
Impacted owners can get their engines fixed for free at any Cadillac, Chevrolet or GMC dealership
General Motors has recalled nearly 600,000 Cadillac, Chevrolet and GMC vehicles over potential engine issues.
The recall, issued over a problem with the 6.2L V8 gas engine, impacts 597,630 total vehicles, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s recall notice. GM found that the connecting rod and/or crankshaft engine parts have “manufacturing defects” that could lead to engine damage or failure.
Engine failure can increase the risk of a crash. Signs of engine failure include strange noises like knocking or grinding, an activated check engine light, a sudden loss of power and abnormal shifting.
GM will mail notification letters to owners by June 9. The vehicles can be repaired for free at any authorized Cadillac, Chevrolet or GMC dealership.
Dealers will inspect the engine and then repair or replace it as necessary. If the car passes an inspection, they will also add higher viscosity oil, install a new oil fill cap, replace the oil filter and update the owner’s manual.
Owners unsure if their car is impacted can enter their information into the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s recall database.
Here’s the full list of the vehicles impacted:
- Cadillac Escalade 2021-2024
- Cadillac Escalade ESV 2021-2024
- Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2021-2024
- Chevrolet Suburban 2021-2024
- Chevrolet Tahoe 2021-2024
- GMC Sierra 1500 2021-2024
- GMC Yukon 2021-2024
- GMC Yukon XL 2021-2024
