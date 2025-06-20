Popular children’s cough medicine recalled over potentially deadly bacterial infection risk
The medicine was recalled because it contains Bacillus cereus, a type of bacteria that can cause two types of foodborne illnesses
A popular cough medicine for children has been recalled over a risk of bacterial infection that can be deadly.
Little Remedies Honey Cough Syrup was recalled Tuesday over the “presence” of Bacillus cereus, a type of bacteria that can cause two types of foodborne illnesses, and because of “loss of shelf-stability,” according to a notice from the medicine makers, Medtech Products Inc.
The recall describes the symptoms associated with both foodborne illnesses. One can cause nausea, vomiting and stomach cramps starting one to six hours after consuming contaminated food. The second illness can cause stomach cramps and diarrhea starting 8 to 16 hours after exposure.
“Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term illness, exposure to high levels of foodborne B. cereus can cause death,” the recall notice warned.
No serious adverse effects have been reported as of the date of the recall.
The recalled cough syrup was sold by retailers throughout the country and online from December 14, 2022, to June 4, 2025.
Consumers with the recalled medicine are advised to stop using it immediately and contact their doctor if they experience any symptoms that may be related to the product. The company is also offering a refund of the product.
The Independent reached out to Medtech Products Inc. for comment.
