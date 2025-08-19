Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Fox News’ Bret Baier got swept up in President Donald Trump’s D.C. police crackdown as he was pulled over for distracted driving.

Trump announced last week he had placed the Metropolitan Police Department under direct federal control and deployed about 800 National Guard troops to D.C. to “rescue our nation’s capital from crime, bloodshed, bedlam, and squalor, and worse,” despite violent crime declining in recent years.

Now, “no criminal is safe,” as MAGA influencer Gunther Eagleman put it, including a TV journalist from Trump’s favorite channel.

Baier, who hosts “Special Report”, and has interviewed Trump, was caught on video being pulled over in a white Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon by a D.C. cop.

open image in gallery Fox News’ Bret Baier got swept up in President Donald Trump’s D.C. police crackdown as he was pulled over for distracted driving ( Jemal Countess/Getty Images )

The video was captured by real estate firm The Mollaan Babbington Group and shared on Instagram Sunday. Eagleman posted the video to X on Monday and wrote, “LOL! No criminal is safe in DC! Bret Baier just got popped.”

Baier wrote on X Tuesday morning, “I picked up my ringing phone as I drove past an officer while driving my wife’s car in Georgetown. He pointed to have me pull over- I did.

“He was very professional. I had to dig for the registration card. Got a ticket and left. I didn’t know there was paparazzi,” Baier said.

On last night’s “Special Report”, Baier planned to interview Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky after he met with Trump and several other European leaders at the White House as the president pushes for an end to the Russia-Ukraine war. But the White House visit ran late and Baier said Zelensky was unable to film the interview.

open image in gallery Baier said he picked up his phone while driving his wife, Amy's, car in Georgetown ( Mireya Acierto/Getty Images for amfAR )

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt announced Tuesday there have been 465 arrests in D.C. since the start of the crackdown on August 7.

Leavitt said there were 52 arrests made Monday night, including the arrest of an “illegal alien MS-13 gang member with convictions for DWI and drug possession.”

“Thanks to President Trump’s leadership and the outstanding work of both federal and local law enforcement, dangerous gang members like the one picked up last night will not be allowed on the streets of our nation’s capital,” Leavitt said.