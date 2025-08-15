DC sues Trump over ‘hostile takeover’ of city’s police

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Washington, D.C.’s attorney general is suing Donald Trump over executive actions asserting his control over the capital city’s police department and the administration's attempts to install a new police chief and nullify laws enacted by city officials.

Friday’s lawsuit arrived hours after U.S. Attorney General Bondi expanded Trump’s federal takeover of the Metropolitan Police Department by appointing an emergency police commissioner and suspending D.C. policies that limit cooperation with federal immigration authorities.

“By declaring a hostile takeover of MPD, the administration is abusing its limited, temporary authority under the Home Rule Act, infringing on the district’s right to self-governance and putting the safety of D.C. residents and visitors at risk,” D.C. Attorney General Brian Schwalb said in a statement.

The Trump administration’s “unlawful actions are an affront to the dignity and autonomy of the 700,000 Americans who call D.C. home,” he added.

“This is the gravest threat to Home Rule that the District has ever faced, and we are fighting to stop it,” Schwalb said.

open image in gallery Trump is facing a federal lawsuit from top DC officials accusing him of grave overreach by federalizing the city’s local police department and appointing an ‘emergency’ chief ( Getty Images )

The lawsuit — which names Trump, Bondi, the Department of Justice and other administration officials and agencies — asks a federal judge to find the administration’s actions unconstitutional and violations of the city’s Home Rule Act.

On Thursday night, as law enforcement cleared out homeless encampments and continued federal occupation of the capital city for a fourth night, Bondi ordered D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser to recognize Terry Cole, who is the head of the Drug Enforcement Administration, as the city’s “emergency” police chief.

She also ordered the immediate suspension of city policies limiting inquiries into immigration status and preventing arrests based solely on federal immigration warrants.

In response, Schwalb called the directives “unlawful” and said police must “continue to follow your orders and not the orders of any official not appointed by the mayor, setting up what is likely to be a high-wire legal battle over on one of the most far-reaching extensions of federal power in the city’s half-century of local control.

open image in gallery On August 11, Trump ‘federalized’ DC’s locally run Metropolitan Police Department for at least 30 days as the administration targets the Democratic-run capital city over what it falsely characterizes as high violent crime rates ( REUTERS )

On Monday, Trump invoked a never-before-used authority to seize control of the city’s police department for at least 30 days as he deployed the National Guard and surged federal law enforcement officers to the streets.

He declared what he called a “crime emergency” to justify the move, saying his administration must “rescue” the city from “crime, bloodshed, bedlam and squalor and worse.”

He claimed the city is overrun with “bloodthirsty criminals, roving mobs of wild youth, drugged-out maniacs and homeless people,” though reports of violent crime in the city have plummeted, along with national downward trends of violent crime rates.

Since it was enacted federally in 1973, the Home Rule Act has delegated the city’s day-to-day operations to the municipal government run by the mayor’s office and city council.

Trump has repeatedly threatened to put D.C. under total control, and critics have warned that his latest maneuvers imperil what autonomy it has left.

Bondi’s order “purports to effect a complete takeover” of the Metropolitan Police Department and “installs a handpicked federal official as chief of police” with “sweeping power to issue commands,” according to Schwalb’s lawsuit.

Her directive also purports to suspend policies she “dislikes, impose enforcement policies she favors, and rescind any existing orders that stand in the way,” the suit added.

“In short, it attempts to divest the District and its residents of any control of their local police force and place it, for all purposes, under the control of the federal government,” according to the lawsuit.

D.C.’s so-called sanctuary policies intended to protect immigrant communities were passed into law by the city council. The president cannot unilaterally overturn local laws.

The city’s Home Rule charter “does not authorize this brazen usurpation” of its authority, the suit says.

“These unlawful assertions of authority will create immediate, devastating, and irreparable harms,” including threatening to upend the command structure of the city’s police and “wreak operational havoc within the department,” according to the suit.

There is “no greater risk” to public safety than not knowing who is in command, it adds.

The Independent has requested comment from the White House.

Civil rights advocacy groups are backing the move from Schwalb’s office.

“Declaring a fake emergency and placing our capital city under what looks like a military occupation has furthered the dystopian reality of this moment,” said Lisa Gilbert with democracy advocacy group Public Citizen, which has launched a wave of litigation against the Trump administration. “Donald Trump is an authoritarian president who is intent on dismantling the core safeguards of power-sharing in our democracy, and his actions must be resisted by every American of conscience.”