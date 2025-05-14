Another Ford recall of nearly 274,000 vehicles over brake issue

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ford Motor Company announced that it is recalling 273,789 vehicles in the U.S. due to a loss of brake function that could increase the risk of a crash, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The recall targets certain 2022-2024 model Navigator and Expedition vehicles, according to the agency.

In affected vehicles, the front brake lines may come into contact with the engine air cleaner outlet pipe, which can damage the lines and cause brake fluid to leak.

Ford dealerships are expected to inspect and replace the front brake line and the air cleaner outlet pipe if necessary — and to do so free of charge — on any impacted vehicle. Owners of the affected vehicles will be notified via letter beginning on May 26, according to the agency.

Owners who want to see if their vehicle is on the recall list can do so on the NHTSA's website.

Ford issued a recall over the same issue in mid-April for other vehicle models.

Ford Motor Company is recalling 273,789 Navigator and Expedition vehicles due to a brake line issue that could increase the chance of a crash if not addressed. ( AFP via Getty Images )

Approximately 123,611 vehicles were recalled due to the fluid leak issue in April. The impacted models in that recall were the 2017-18 Ford F-150, Expedition and Lincoln Navigator.

Last week, the NHTSA announced multiple car recalls, including notices for more than 400,000 Volvo vehicles, USA TODAY reports.

In the case of the Volvo vehicles, certain models have been recalled due to a glitch causing the rearview camera to black out when put in reverse.

Volvo did not report any wrecks or injuries related to the issue.

Volkswagen also recalled more than 89,400 vehicles due to cylinder head cover screws that may have been improperly tightened. The screw can potentially become loose, fall out and cause engine oil to leak, which could result in a fire risk if the leaked oil ignites.

Polestar also issued recalls in the same time period. Certain Polestar 3 vehicles have been recalled over an issue causing the review camera to stop working when the car is put into reverse. That recall covers 3,664 vehicles.