Ford expects to lose $1.5 billion due to Trump’s tariffs

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ford Motor Co. announced it is withdrawing its financial guidance for the year, citing uncertainty stemming from the Trump administration's trade policies.

The company expects to lose $1.5 billion in operating profit due to tariffs in 2025.

Ford said Monday that its net income fell by about two-thirds in the first quarter to $473 million, or 12 cents per share, from $1.33 billion, or 33 cents per share, in the year-earlier quarter. Revenue dropped 5 per cent to $40.66 billion.

The results topped the expectations of analysts surveyed by FactSet, who forecast earnings per share for the quarter would be flat. Revenue was forecast to be $38.02 billion. Still, the stock fell more than 2 per cent in after-hours trading.

General Motors previously said the company is bracing for a potential impact from auto tariffs as high as $5 billion in 2025. Ford and Tesla are expected to see a smaller impact from tariffs than GM and other automakers because they assemble more of their cars in the US.

However, what impact they do see won't be insignificant. Ford originally forecast 2025 earnings before interest and taxes in a range of $7 billion to $8.5 billion, but on Monday the company said the risks associated with tariffs "make updating full year guidance challenging right now given the potential range of outcomes."

open image in gallery Jim Farley, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ford, speaks at the Ford Motor Company Kentucky Truck Plant to launch the 2025 Ford Expedition, Wednesday, April 30, 2025, in Louisville, Ky. ( AP )

Ford CEO Jim Farley has been touting the advantage that higher domestic production gives his company and he did so again Monday, while acknowledging that the shake-up to the industry from tariffs is still in its early stages.

Ford CEO Jim Farley has been touting the advantage that higher domestic production gives his company and he did so again Monday, while acknowledging that the shake-up to the industry from tariffs is still in its early stages.

“It’s too early to gauge the related market dynamics, including the potential industrywide supply chain disruptions,” said Farley said on an earnings call with analysts. “Automakers with the largest U.S. footprint will have a big advantage, and, boy, that is that true for Ford. It puts us in the pole position.”

President Donald Trump says one goal of his trade policy is to move more manufacturing of products such as autos back to the U.S. Last week Trump signed executive orders to relax some of his 25 per cent tariffs on automobiles and auto parts in a move the president said would allow automakers more time to transition their manufacturing operations.

Automakers and independent analyses have indicated that the tariffs could raise prices, reduce sales and make U.S. production less competitive worldwide.

The potential impact of tariffs dominated Ford's earnings calls, with one executive noting how just a little trouble with a few parts could have a dramatic effect.

“The rare earth materials from China, for example, how they are imported, not just for us, but for the entire industry, has become rather complicated over the last few weeks,” said Chief Operating Officer Kumar Galhotra. “It would take only a few parts to potentially cause some disruption into our production.”