Daytona Beach woman mauled to death by four dogs after suffering medical episode at home, police say

Police said no evidence of foul play or human involvement was found at the scene

Graig Graziosi
in Washington, D.C.
Tuesday 14 October 2025 17:11 EDT
Comments
A woman in Daytona Beach, Florida was reportedly killed after she suffered a medical incident and was then attacked by four dogs in her home.

Police responded to an emergency call at the home after the woman's boyfriend visited her house and found her unresponsive on the floor.

When police arrived, they found Monica Emerson, 38, severely wounded while four dogs were running around inside her home. The dogs included a a large, mixed-breed male and three of his offspring, according to WFLA.

No further information was immediately available about the dog breeds or whether or not they belonged to Emerson.

According to police, Emerson's injuries did not appear to be the result of foul play or caused by humans.

Monica Emerson, 38, was killed by four dogs found in her Daytona Beach home after she suffered what police believe was a medical incident. She was found unresponsive by her boyfriend at the home on Friday
Monica Emerson, 38, was killed by four dogs found in her Daytona Beach home after she suffered what police believe was a medical incident. She was found unresponsive by her boyfriend at the home on Friday (Google Maps)

"No evidence of human-related foul play has been found, and the investigation remains active," police said.

Investigators believe that Emerson may have suffered a medical incident and lost consciousness, after which the dogs attacked her while she was on the floor.

"Preliminary investigation suggests Emerson may have experienced a medical episode that caused her to lose consciousness, during which time she was fatally attacked by the dogs," police said in a Facebook post.

All of the dogs were taken into custody by the Daytona Beach Police Department's Animal Control Services, and were transferred to Volusia County Animal Services where they'll be kept for 10 days and then euthanized.

The incident is the third dog mauling in Volusia County since mid-January.

Comments

