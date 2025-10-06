The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A two-year-old boy was mauled to death by dogs after he was left unsupervised for hours by his babysitter, who has now been charged with murder.

Authorities said Kaimir Jones, 2, was left unattended for over two hours while in the care of his babysitter, Stacy Wheeler Cobb, at her home in Valdosta, a city in southern Georgia,WSB-TV reported.

Cobb, 48, has been charged with second-degree murder and second-degree cruelty to children, both felony charges.

Police officers, firefighters and paramedics were called to Cobb’s home Saturday after the attack, and authorities discovered she had been running an unlicensed daycare out of her residence.

Kaimir’s mother, Adrianna Jones, had taken him to Cobb’s home earlier Saturday for Cobb to watch the toddler for the day.

open image in gallery Kaimir Jones, two, was killed by two Rottweilers while left unattended at his babysitter’s house in Georgia over the weekend. ( GoFundMe )

Instead, the toddler was left unattended for over two hours as Cobb took a nap and assumed the boy was asleep as well.

While she was asleep, Kaimir wandered outside into the backyard and opened the kennel for two large Rottweiler dogs, which escaped and attacked him.

Kaimir died at the scene. His mother said that by the time she got to the home, the police were already there.

“This was a heartbreaking, devastating and traumatizing scene that I wouldn’t wish on anyone. I found my baby like this,” the grieving mother wrote on a GoFundMe, which had raised over $18,000 as of Monday.

Kaimir was the only child at Cobb’s house on the day of the incident; however, most days she reportedly had about 10 children in her home, KBTX reported.

Police arrested Cobb and took her to the Lowndes County Jail. Police said their investigation is ongoing and more charges are expected.

Lowndes County Animal Control officers took custody of the two Rottweilers involved in the attack, as well as a third dog that was at the home.