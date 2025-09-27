Three dead and more still missing as devastating flash floods hit Arizona
A state of emergency was declared Saturday in the city of Globe, around 90 miles east of Phoenix
Three people are dead and more remain missing after devastating flash floods hit Arizona.
A state of emergency was declared in the city of Globe, around 90 miles east of Phoenix, and officials said their primary objective was “search and rescue in the waterways” following severe rain on Friday that continued into the weekend.
Officials are particularly concerned with hundreds of propane tanks, which may have been washed downstream, causing a “major hazmat issue.”
“Historic Downtown Globe is currently unsafe, with compromised buildings as well as hazardous chemicals and debris, including propane tanks. For your safety, please stay out of the area until further notice,” a post from the city read Saturday.
“We do not need additional people in the flood zone. Extra traffic puts lives at risk and makes it harder for first responders to do their jobs.
“We understand the deep desire to help right now, our community always steps up.
But the best way to help at this time is to have patience and allow trained professionals the space to do what is needed.”
The deaths of three people were reported by KTVK.
Carl Melford, the emergency manager at Gila County Division of Emergency Management, asked community members to help each other out, but also urged caution.
“For those that are able to check on your neighbors, help out your neighbors,” he said, per KTVK, though added: “If volunteers self-deploy into these flooded areas, it could throw off the cadaver dogs. It could cause more issues.
“So we know that people would love to help, but there’s, there’s other ways to help, such as, you know, helping out with providing drinks or food for the shelters or anything else like that, could be a tremendous help.”
Parts of the town and nearby roads including Highway 60 have been re-opened, though others including Broad Street remain closed to the public until all hazards have been cleared.
Red Cross shelters have been opened at High Desert and Lee Kornegay.
Globe’s Mayor, Al Gameros, thanked emergency crews for their “diligent” and ongoing work.
Gameros said that the city had been in touch with Arizona Governor Katie Hobb's Office, as well as Senator Mark Kelly and Congressman Eli Crane. “I urge everyone to be patient with the process as we continue operations.”
