Torrential Midwest flash floods turn state fair into water park and shut airports and roads with more to come

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Torrential rainfall in the Midwest led to severe flooding in Wisconsin, impacting roads, the state fair and the Milwaukee airport.

Milwaukee was hit with 5.74 inches of rain on Saturday, setting a new daily record for the area. The rain has only continued since, with some areas of Milwaukee seeing more than 14 inches of total rainfall as of Sunday morning, according to the Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewage District.

The Central Plains and Midwest regions are set to see even more rain and flash floods, according to the National Weather Service. Severe thunderstorms, hail and isolated tornadoes could threaten the region through Sunday night.

The NWS issued a flash flood warning through Sunday morning in Milwaukee and the surrounding area. Meteorologists estimate 1.5 inches of rain could fall per hour. The flooding could be “life-threatening,” the NWS said.

The devastating rain and floods caused closures throughout the region on Saturday night, including at the Wisconsin State Fair.

open image in gallery Torrential rain and flash floods have hit Wisconsin, impacting roads, airports and the state fair ( Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewage District )

Fair officials announced the closure around 9 p.m. local time: “Please use caution as you make your way to the nearest exit as safely as possible and follow the directions of the Fair Park staff and police as you exit.”

Video filmed Saturday around 9 p.m. shows fair-goers trudging through water up to their ankles as torrential rain pours down. Another video shows cars trapped in deep flood waters at the fairground.

The rock band Lynyrd Skynyrd was also set to perform at the fair, but officials canceled the performance about an hour before closing altogether.

“We are sad to inform you that the Lynyrd Skynyrd Main Stage concert has been canceled due to severe weather,” a statement from fair officials reads. “While we tried everything within our control to allow this show to go on, for the safety of our artists, team, and Fairgoers, we cannot host this concert.”

open image in gallery Debris from flash flooding piles up near a bridge in Milwaukee. Some areas of the city saw more than 14 inches of total rainfall as of Sunday morning ( Getty Images )

Basements throughout the region have also flooded. Jacqueline Zeledon told the Journal Sentinel her basement filled with about three feet of water overnight.

"Everyone is waking up and we’re all experiencing the same thing: Basement flooding," she told the outlet. "All is lost. Our furnace, water heater, deep freezer with food, CD collection, clothes, appliances; all that is downstairs is damaged."

Nearly all of the runways at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport flooded overnight, along with most taxiways and an underpass tunnel, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. The airport saw 50 delays Saturday, according to FlightAware. Another 12 delays have been reported as of Sunday morning.

Milwaukee Alderman Peter Burgelis told his constituents “everything is flooded” in a statement Saturday night. He warned that roads throughout the area are underwater and that crews are performing rescue operations.

Burgelis noted the 911 system also received a high volume of calls, urging residents to remain on the line until a dispatcher picked up.

About 42,000 residents are without power as of Sunday morning, according to the region’s electricity company We Energies.