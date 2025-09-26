Parts of Grand Canyon reopening months after devastating wildfire
The blaze destroyed a historic lodge and dozens of cabins
Portions of the Grand Canyon National Park's North Rim are set to reopen to the public following a devastating wildfire that destroyed a historic lodge and numerous cabins, the National Park Service announced on Thursday.
Daytime access will begin on 1 October, extending through 30 November or until the first major snowfall.
This will include locations such as Point Imperial, the park's highest overlook, and the Cape Royal overlook.
However, much of the North Rim remains closed for the foreseeable future due to safety concerns and ongoing recovery efforts.
The Dragon Bravo Fire was sparked by lightning in early July, burning for about a week before exploding into a fast-moving conflagration.
This forced evacuations and consumed the Grand Canyon Lodge and dozens of cabins.
The Park Service cautioned that visitors to the reopened areas should be fully self-sufficient, bringing all food, water, and supplies.
Initially, there will be no power, running water, mobile phone service or visitor services. Hazards remain, including dead standing trees and an increased potential for flash floods even outside the fire scar.
The National Park Service has defended its handling of the fire, saying a sudden and extreme shift in the wind far exceeded forecasts.
A bipartisan slate of Arizona’s elected officials questioned the handling of the fire, suggesting more could have been done early on. Gov. Katie Hobbs met with federal officials and said U.S. Interior Secretary Doug Burgum committed to an independent review.
The fire eventually burned across more than 227 square miles (589 square kilometers).
