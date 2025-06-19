Elon Musk’s stunning three-word reaction to SpaceX Starship exploding in fireball
The SpaceX owner seemed to joke about the failed test, writing, “Just a Scratch” after his rocket went up in flames.
Elon Musk shared a stunning three-word reaction after his SpaceX rocket exploded into a massive fireball while being tested Wednesday night in Texas.
The SpaceX owner seemed to joke about the failed test, writing, “Just a scratch” on X after the Starship suffered a “major anomaly” and shot up into flames, ruining yet another test for the space company.
While SpaceX hopes their Starship will one day carry humans to the Moon and Mars, test flights in May, March, and January also ended in failures. The Starship program, SpaceX’s central project and the most powerful rocket to date, is also crucial to NASA’s Artemis program.
Meanwhile, SpaceX chalked the explosion up to the rocket experiencing “a major anomaly” just ahead of its flight test.
“A safety clear area around the site was maintained throughout the operation and all personnel are safe and accounted for,” the company said.
SpaceX said that there are no hazards to residents in the surrounding areas; however, people are being asked to avoid the site.
The company said it is working with local officials to respond to the explosion.
Footage captured the 36 rocket, which was undergoing a static fire test, abruptly exploding into a dramatic fireball around 11 p.m. Wednesday night.
Video from NASASpaceflight.com shows the rocket standing in the dock before exploding without warning, sending a wave of flames toward the cameras.
It’s not the first time Musk has downplayed his company’s shortcomings. Following the SpaceX explosion in May, he said, “Success is uncertain, but entertainment is guaranteed!”
