Trump team weighs shutting out Musk’s SpaceX from ‘Golden Dome’ project as fallout from feud lingers

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The role of Elon Musk’s SpaceX in the Trump administration’s Golden Dome missile project is reportedly in doubt following the feud between the billionaire and President Donald Trump last week.

Musk’s company appeared to be the frontrunner to begin work on the ambitious project to create a missile shield over America, a project that would have pocketed Musk billions.

But after last week’s explosive breakup, which Musk has since attempted some damage control, the project is in jeopardy, three people familiar with plans told Reuters.

“Because of the blowup, the Pentagon has been given the space to look at other alternatives,” one of the people told the news agency.

The White House said in a statement that any decision on the project would be made “prioritizing the best deal for America and leveraging the most advanced and innovative technology.” A spokesperson added that the administration “is committed to a rigorous review process for all bids and contracts.”

open image in gallery Elon Musk’s SpaceX appeared to be the frontrunner to start working on the ambitious project, but following the billionaire’s very public breakup with President Donald Trump, that is now in jeopardy, according to a report. ( Getty Images )

A senior Defense Department official told Reuters that the Pentagon “has no announcements regarding future contracts associated with the Golden Dome effort.”

If SpaceX misses out on the project, it would signal the significance of the president’s personal relationships when it comes to his leadership, aerospace and defense experts said.

“That people guiding the program or building it are approved based on their political affiliation signals a real concern that the project itself is very politicized and not being conducted on the technical merits,” Laura Grego, a missile defense expert and research director at the non-profit Union of Concerned Scientists, told Reuters.

Insiders also told the outlet that there is a lot of uncertainty looming over the project and a “scramble” among contractors and industry experts.

“There isn't a coordinated effort with a true vision,” an insider told the outlet. “All of these companies are just grabbing at this pot of money.”

The independent Congressional Budget Office has estimated the project could take 20 years to complete and cost $524 billion.

open image in gallery ‘Because of the blowup, the Pentagon has been given the space to look at other alternatives,’ one person said. The White House said any decision on the project would be made ‘prioritizing the best deal for America and leveraging the most advanced and innovative technology.’ ( Reuters )

After last week’s blowup between Trump and Musk, the tech mogul issued a groveling climbdown in the early hours of Wednesday, expressing regret over the public fallout between him and Trump last week.

“I regret some of my posts about President Donald Trump last week. They went too far,” the world’s richest man wrote on X.

Trump also hinted that reconciliation between the pair was possible. “Look, I have no hard feelings,” Trump said in the interview recorded on Monday.