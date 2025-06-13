Trump team weighs shutting out Musk’s SpaceX from ‘Golden Dome’ project as fallout from feud lingers
Elon Musk’s SpaceX appeared to be the frontrunner to begin work on the ambitious project, which would have pocketed him billions
The role of Elon Musk’s SpaceX in the Trump administration’s Golden Dome missile project is reportedly in doubt following the feud between the billionaire and President Donald Trump last week.
Musk’s company appeared to be the frontrunner to begin work on the ambitious project to create a missile shield over America, a project that would have pocketed Musk billions.
But after last week’s explosive breakup, which Musk has since attempted some damage control, the project is in jeopardy, three people familiar with plans told Reuters.
“Because of the blowup, the Pentagon has been given the space to look at other alternatives,” one of the people told the news agency.
The White House said in a statement that any decision on the project would be made “prioritizing the best deal for America and leveraging the most advanced and innovative technology.” A spokesperson added that the administration “is committed to a rigorous review process for all bids and contracts.”
A senior Defense Department official told Reuters that the Pentagon “has no announcements regarding future contracts associated with the Golden Dome effort.”
If SpaceX misses out on the project, it would signal the significance of the president’s personal relationships when it comes to his leadership, aerospace and defense experts said.
“That people guiding the program or building it are approved based on their political affiliation signals a real concern that the project itself is very politicized and not being conducted on the technical merits,” Laura Grego, a missile defense expert and research director at the non-profit Union of Concerned Scientists, told Reuters.
Insiders also told the outlet that there is a lot of uncertainty looming over the project and a “scramble” among contractors and industry experts.
“There isn't a coordinated effort with a true vision,” an insider told the outlet. “All of these companies are just grabbing at this pot of money.”
The independent Congressional Budget Office has estimated the project could take 20 years to complete and cost $524 billion.
After last week’s blowup between Trump and Musk, the tech mogul issued a groveling climbdown in the early hours of Wednesday, expressing regret over the public fallout between him and Trump last week.
“I regret some of my posts about President Donald Trump last week. They went too far,” the world’s richest man wrote on X.
Trump also hinted that reconciliation between the pair was possible. “Look, I have no hard feelings,” Trump said in the interview recorded on Monday.
