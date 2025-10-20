Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Donald Trump asked Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre if she could babysit during their first encounter at his Mar-a-Lago club, according to her posthumous memoir.

In a copy obtained by The Independent, Giuffre wrote that she was introduced to Trump by her father after she was hired as a locker room attendant in the summer of 2000. She said that within days of starting, her father, then a maintenance man at Mar-a-Lago, introduced her to Trump in his office.

“Trump couldn’t have been friendlier, telling me it was fantastic that I was there,” she wrote. “‘Do you like kids?’ he asked. ‘Do you babysit at all?’”

Trump told Giuffre he owned several houses in the area that he had lent to friends, many of whom had children who needed looking after, the book says.

open image in gallery Virginia Giuffre’s posthumous memoir is released this week ( PA )

She told him that she had babysat before, and was soon making extra money a few nights a week, “minding the children of the elite.”

Giuffre wrote in the memoir, Nobody’s Girl, that Trump and her father “weren’t friends exactly”, but that “Dad worked hard, and Trump liked that.”

The $9-an-hour job as a locker room attendant, “usually in the locker room, handing out towels”, was an opportunity to get back on her feet after dropping out of high school, she explained.

“It was my day job that gave me my first real vision of a better future,” she said, adding that “whenever possible” she would “question the massage therapists” about what they did and how they had learned to do it.

Weeks before her 17th birthday that August, Giuffre said she was walking toward the spa when Ghislaine Maxwell first saw her. Giuffre reflected that she thought she would be “lucky” if she could grow up to be anything like the “polished” British socialite.

open image in gallery The memoir ‘Nobody’s Girl’ is set to release on 21 October ( Transworld Publishers Ltd )

She claimed that Maxwell approached her, introduced herself and said she knew “a wealthy man” and “longtime Mar-a-Lago member” who was looking for a massage therapist to travel with him.

“He loves to help people,” Giuffre recalled Maxwell telling her.

Giuffre said she had not trained as a massage therapist but hoped to, and was invited for an interview anyway.

The memoir continues to describe years of alleged abuse by Epstein, his circle of elites and Maxwell, who she said “played den mother to Epstein’s dysfunctional family of underage girls”.

As the memoir notes, Trump reportedly banned Epstein from his Mar-a-Lago club for “hitting on” the daughter of another member, according to the 2020 book The Grifter’s Club.

Trump said earlier this year that he fell out with Epstein after he “stole” young women who worked at his Mar-a-Lago club spa.

open image in gallery Giuffre claimed that she was hired by Ghislaine Maxwell to give massages to Jeffrey Epstein ( US District Court for the Southern District of New York )

“He took people, I say ‘don't do it anymore’, you know they work for me... beyond that, he took some others,” Trump said in July, returning from a visit to Scotland. "Once he did that, that was the end of him.” He added that he kicked Epstein out of his club for “being a creep”.

Trump said that one of the young women was Giuffre, who he said began working at the club in the summer of 2000, when she was 16. Giuffre died by suicide in April 2025, aged 41.

Trump has faced ongoing political pressure in the US to release the Justice Department’s files on Epstein, not least from his own supporters, some of whom have accused the administration of engaging in a cover-up to protect influential people.

The president himself has not been accused of any wrongdoing in relation to Epstein but has faced repeated calls to explain his past friendship with his fellow New Yorker, whom he knew socially in the 1990s and early 2000s when they were neighbours in Palm Beach.

Trump has insisted the two men fell out long before Epstein was accused of sex trafficking.

Nobody’s Girl: A Memoir of Surviving Abuse and Fighting for Justice is released on Tuesday.

