Tragedy strikes as sixth person dies at Disney World property in recent months

Walt Disney World has been struck by another tragedy after reports of a sixth death at one of the company’s properties.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said the body was found just before 9 p.m. Friday near East Buena Vista Drive in Disney Springs, a shopping and dining district within the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, News 6 reported.

“This incident is being investigated as a possible suicide,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

The sheriff’s department said that it would not provide any additional details. The Independent has reached out to Disney World for comment.

Disney’s various properties have seen an unusual number of deaths in recent months, the majority of which have taken place in Florida.

open image in gallery A person was found dead from an apparent suicide on Friday at Disney Springs, as a spate of deaths have been reported at various Disney properties in recent months ( Getty Images )

However, the string of incidents began in Anaheim on October 8, when a woman in her 60s was found unresponsive on the Haunted Mansion ride and later pronounced dead at a hospital.

Days later, on October 14, 31-year-old Summer Equitz, a Disney superfan, died in an apparent suicide at the Contemporary Resort after traveling to Florida from Illinois without telling her family.

Then on October 21, a man in his 60s died from a “medical episode” at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground, at the Cottontail Curl site on one of the resort’s trails and campsites.

Two days later, 28-year-old Matthew Alec Cohn of Los Angeles died of an apparent suicide. The aspiring football referee and musician was found at the Contemporary Resort.

In November, a Disney World guest at the Pop Century Resort, near Epcot and Hollywood Studios, died after she was taken to the hospital.

open image in gallery A woman was found unresponsive at the Haunted Mansion at Disney’s Anaheim resort ( Getty Images )

Just this past week, a Walt Disney World employee was injured after jumping in front of a massive boulder that fell off its track during the “Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular!” show.

The worker was knocked to the ground by the 400-pound prop boulder, which they had jumped in front of to prevent it from rolling into audience members. Another worker was able to step in and stop the boulder before it reached the spectators.

The extent of the workers’ injuries were not disclosed by Disney.

If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call the National Suicide Prevention Helpline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255). This is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week. If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you.

If you are experiencing feelings of distress or are struggling to cope, you can speak to the Samaritans in confidence on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.