A third person has died at Disney World in spate of tragedies over just two weeks

Authorities are investigating a man’s death that took place Thursday at a Disney resort outside of Orlando, Florida, the third death in less than two weeks across company properties clustered near Walt Disney World.

The Orange County Medical Examiner’s Office in Orlando confirmed the death, telling TMZ, “We are still in the process of completing our exams.”

Social media users filmed a large group of law enforcement officers in a taped-off courtyard of Disney’s Contemporary Resort near Magic Kingdom Park.

Earlier in the week, an older man died at a nearby Disney property.

The man was staying with his wife at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground.

Officials are investigating a death Thursday at Disney's Contemporary Resort outside of Orlando, Florida, the third death at a Disney property near Disney World in the last two weeks

His wife found him unresponsive in bed that morning and called 911, according to a medical examiner’s report obtained by Entertainment Weekly. Paramedics attempted to revive the man using an automated external defibrillator, and he was later taken to the hospital.

“A man in his 60s experienced a medical episode and was transported to a local hospital, where unfortunately he died,” the Orange County Sheriff’s Office told The Independent.

There were no signs of foul play, the sheriff’s office added.

Earlier this month, another death took place at the Contemporary Resort.

Earlier this month, Summer Equitz, of Illinois, died of what officials called an 'apparent suicide' at the same hotel

On October 14, Illinois resident Summer Equitz was found dead there of what officials called an “apparent suicide,” hours after she had been reported missing.

Her body was found with “multiple blunt impact injuries,” according to a medical report seen by Click Orlando.

Equitz was a theater actor and Disney superfan, according to a blog post she wrote. She considered Beauty and the Beast her “favorite Disney show of all time” and saw playing the heroine, Belle, as a “dream role.”

In July of 2023, Jeffery Vanden Boom of Greendale, Wisconsin, was found dead at the same resort, of what was deemed an accidental fall from a balcony.

In addition to the deaths at the Contemporary Resort this month, a man suffered a 'medical episode' and died at Disney's nearby Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground

Across the country, a woman in her 60s died in early October of this year while riding the Haunted Mansion attraction at Disneyland in Anaheim, California.

“Anaheim Fire & Rescue responded to the Disneyland Resort for an unresponsive woman in her 60s who had just finished riding the Haunted Mansion attraction,” Matt Sutter of the Anaheim Police Department told The Independent at the time.

Security personnel “provided CPR until paramedics arrived,” Sutter added. The woman was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

