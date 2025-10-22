Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A guest has died at a Disney World property, a week after a superfan took her own life at one of the Florida amusement park’s hotels.

Police were called to Walt Disney World’s Fort Wilderness Resort and Campground just after 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, following a report of a “person down,” according to Walt Disney World: Active Calls, a social media account that is not directly affiliated with the company.

The incident occurred at the campground’s Cottontail Curl loop, which includes tents and pop-up camper vans. The call was later changed to a “dead person,” according to the account.

“A man in his 60s experienced a medical episode and was transported to a local hospital, where unfortunately he died,” the Orange County Sheriff’s Office told The Independent.

There were no signs of foul play, the sheriff’s office added.

open image in gallery A man in his 60s experienced a medical episode at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort and Campground and died at the hospital, local authorities said ( Google )

Walt Disney World did not immediately return The Independent’s requests for comment.

The death is the second at a Walt Disney World property in a week. On October 14, Disney superfan Summer Equitz was found dead at the Contemporary Resort hotel, not far from the Magic Kingdom, hours after she had been reported missing.

Equitz died from “multiple blunt impact injuries.” Local authorities deemed her death an “apparent suicide,” and denied a rumor that she had been struck by Disney’s monorail train.

Equitz, booked a flight to Orlando that day from her home in the Chicago suburb of Naperville without telling her family, according to a since-deleted Reddit thread from someone claiming to be her relative.

According to her post on the Yorba Linda Spotlight Theater blog, Equitz was a Disney superfan. She wrote that Beauty and the Beast is her “favorite Disney show of all time” and that her “dream role” to play would be the film’s heroine, Belle.

On one of her social media accounts, she shared a photograph of herself with Disney CEO Bob Iger in April 2021.

An investigation into Equitz’s death is ongoing.

Both incidents occurred less than a month after a woman in her 60s died riding Disneyland’s Haunted Mansion attraction at the California theme park.

open image in gallery Two deaths have taken place at Walt Disney World Florida properties in the span of a week ( Getty )

“Anaheim Fire & Rescue responded to the Disneyland Resort for an unresponsive woman in her 60s who had just finished riding the Haunted Mansion attraction,” Matt Sutter of the Anaheim Police Department told The Independent at the time.

Security personnel at the California park “provided CPR until paramedics arrived,” Sutter added. The woman was transported to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office was working to determine the cause of her death. Details about the woman, including her name and age, have not been shared.

If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call the National Suicide Prevention Helpline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255). This is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week. If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you.

If you are experiencing feelings of distress or are struggling to cope, you can speak to the Samaritans in confidence on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.