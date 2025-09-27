DNA evidence helps solve yogurt shop murders of four teenage girls after three decades

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

DNA evidence has helped solve the murders of four teenage girls in a yogurt shop in Austin, Texas, more than three decades ago.

Police announced Friday that Robert Eugene Brashers had been linked to the brutal killings in 1991, which have since become some of the most notorious crimes in the state capital’s history.

Amy Ayers, 13; Eliza Thomas, 17; and sisters Jennifer and Sarah Harbison, ages 17 and 15, were bound, gagged and shot in the head at the “I Can’t Believe It’s Yogurt” store where two of them worked.

The building was then set on fire.

Investigators said previously that a suspect had entered the building through the back door of the store near to closing time and attacked the girls before setting the fire. Their bodies were found while firefighters tackled the blaze.

open image in gallery Eliza Thomas, 17, sisters Jennifer and Sarah Harbison, ages 17 and 15, and Amy Ayers, 13, were bound, gagged and shot in the head at the “I Can’t Believe It’s Yogurt” store where two of them worked. Police announced Friday that Robert Eugene Brashers had been linked to the brutal 1991 killings ( HBO/ YouTube )

The autopsy revealed heartbreaking and gruesome details about the manner in which the girls had been killed. Their hands were tied with underwear and mouths were gagged with cloth. Ayers had been shot twice.

Brashers died by suicide in 1999 during a standoff with police in Missouri. In addition to the yoghurt shop murders, he has also been linked to several killings and the rape of a 14-year-old girl in other states.

open image in gallery Brashers died by suicide in 1999 during a standoff with police in Missourri. In addition to the yoghurt shop murders, DNA has also linked him to several killings and the rape of a 14-year-old girl in other states ( Missouri Highway Patrol vi AP )

Friday’s announcement came amid renewed attention on the case with the release last month of “The Yogurt Shop Murders,” an HBO documentary series. Police said the case remains open and scheduled a Monday news conference to detail their findings.

The murders stunned Austin and police investigators struggled to find credible leads for years, after dealing with several false confessions and badly damaged evidence from the burned-out crime scene.

“Our team never gave up working this case,” Austin police said Friday.

open image in gallery Tributes lay on a memorial Friday, Sept. 26, 2025, for four teenage girls who were killed in a yogurt shop in 1991 in Austin, Texas ( AP )

During their investigations authorities arrested four men on murder charges in 1999. Two of them, Robert Springsteen and Michael Scott, were teenagers at the time of the murders.

They initially confessed and implicated each other, though both men quickly recanted and said their statements were made under pressure by police. However, they were still tried and convicted of the crimes.

A judge ordered both men freed in 2009 when prosecutors said new DNA tests that weren't available in 1991 had revealed another male suspect.