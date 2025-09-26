Inmate reveals why he killed infamous ‘pig farmer serial killer’ with a broken broom handle

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

An inmate who brutally murdered a notorious Canadian serial killer with a broken broom handle in prison is finally revealing why he did it.

Martin Charest said that he had attacked and killed killer pig farmer Robert Pickton at the Port-Cartier maximum-security institution in May 2024 “for the victims,” adding that he had “no remorse” for his actions.

“I know that we can’t take justice into our own hands, but I killed him for the victims, not for myself,” Charest said during a court appearance Thursday,The Vancouver Sun reported.

Pickton was convicted of murdering, butchering and then feeding to his pigs six women — Sereena Abotsway, Mona Wilson, Andrea Joesbury, Marnie Frey, Georgina Papin and Brenda Wolfe — after a trial in British Columbia in 2007.

He was sentenced to life without the possibility of full parole for 25 years though had become eligible to apply for parole in February last year, several months before he was killed.

open image in gallery An inmate who brutally murdered notorious Canadian serial killer Robert Pickton (pictured) with a broken broom handle in prison has revealed his motives ( AP )

The remains of 33 women were found on Pickton’s pig farm in Port Coquitlam, and the serial killer claimed to have murdered 49 victims. At one point, he was charged with murdering 21 women but most of the counts were later dismissed.

At Thursday’s hearing, Charest told the court that Pickton had talked “loud and clear” about his crimes, and claimed “that if he were released, he would continue to commit crimes,” The Sun reported.

On the day he killed Pickton, the serial killer had confessed to another prisoner he would have liked to have cannibalized a child who had belonged to one of his victims, the outlet reported.

“I lost control, Mr Judge,” Charest said. “It’s regrettable, but it happened, and I don’t have any remorse.”

The court heard gruesome details of the day of the incident on May 19, including how Charest had locked himself in a room with Pickton and assaulted him twice while guards were unable to enter the room.

open image in gallery Prior to his death Pickton was convicted of murdering six women — Sereena Abotsway, Mona Wilson, Andrea Joesbury, Marnie Frey, Georgina Papin and Brenda Wolfe — after a trial in British Columbia in 2007. He was sentenced to life without the possibility of full parole for 25 years ( AP )

Guards had released gas into the room, halting him briefly, but before leaving he had grabbed a broomstick and stabbed Pickton in the head, breaking off the handle.

Charest pleaded guilty to first-degree murder during a court appearance in Sept-Iles, which is northeast of Quebec City, in Canada.

Prior to the incident, families of some of Pickton’s victims had campaigned against a police application seeking to destroy evidence related to cases against him, The Sun reported, claiming that they could be useful someday if DNA technology can eventually tie him to the murders of the other women.

Pickton released a self-published memoir in 2016, but it was quickly removed by Amazon.