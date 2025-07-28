Dad, 76, executes daughter-in-law at family wedding in front of guests after she planned to divorce his son, cops say

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

An Illinois dad has been accused of killing his daughter-in-law execution style at a family wedding in front of a guest after she planned to divorce his son, according to the cops.

Roland Schmidt, 76, has been charged with the first-degree murder of Christine Moyer, 45, following the deadly shooting in the parking lot of a Marriott hotel in Schaumburg, located in the northwest suburbs of Chicago, local police said.

Schmidt and Moyer were attending a wedding at the hotel Friday night when the father-in-law followed Moyer outside the venue and shot her in the head, according to the cops.

Prosecutors said, per ABC 7 Chicago, Schmidt shot his daughter-in-law execution style while she was talking to another family member. Local outlets reported, citing prosecutors, the shooting was witnessed by several family members.

open image in gallery Roland Schmidt, 76, has been accused of killing his daughter-in-law execution style at a family wedding in front of a guest after she planned to divorce his son, according to the cops ( Schaumburg Police Department )

The father-in-law was “upset with Moyer over divorce paperwork which was filed against his son,” according to police.

Weeks before the wedding, Schmidt had learned from his son Moyer planned to divorce him, ABC 7 Chicago reported. Prosecutors claim the father-in-law admitted to planning the shooting.

Moyer was taken to a local hospital but later died from her injuries. Schmidt was “subdued on the ground” by someone and turned over to police, they said.

Schmidt had an expired FOID card, NBC 5 Chicago reported, citing prosecutors. An FOID card is legally required for Illinois residents who have guns, ammunition or other specified weapons.

Schmidt appeared in court Monday, where a judge ruled he is to remain in jail until his next hearing, which is listed for August 22.

A public defender for Schmidt had argued his age and medical issues should allow him to be released from jail, NBC 5 Chicago reported.

Moyer was the mother of two children, ABC 7 Chicago reported. Two people in the courtroom Monday who claimed to know Schmidt told local outlets, “Pray for her children.”