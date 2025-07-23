Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Driver accused of intentionally plowing car into crowd outside Los Angeles nightclub charged with attempted murder

Fernando Ramirez, 29, is accused of intentionally driving his car onto the sidewalk near a popular venue in East Hollywood early Saturday morning

Rachel Dobkin,Jaimie Ding
Tuesday 22 July 2025 15:15 EDT
Vehicle rams into crowd outside Los Angeles nightclub

A driver accused of intentionally plowing his car into a crowd outside a Los Angeles nightclub has been charged with 74 counts, including 37 counts of attempted murder.

Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman announced the charges at a news conference Tuesday.

“The defendant’s brazen and destructive actions, as alleged in the criminal complaint, have caused unimaginable harm to dozens of innocent people,” he said.

Early Saturday morning, Fernando Ramirez, 29, intentionally drove his car onto the sidewalk near The Vermont Hollywood, a popular venue in East Hollywood, prosecutors say.

Partygoers were leaving the venue at the end of a reggae hip-hop event when the car rammed into them. The car came to a stop after colliding with several food carts, which became lodged underneath the car, police say.

Fernando Ramirez, the 29-year-old driver accused of intentionally plowing his car into a crowd outside a Los Angeles nightclub has been charged with 74 counts, including 37 counts of attempted murder
Fernando Ramirez, the 29-year-old driver accused of intentionally plowing his car into a crowd outside a Los Angeles nightclub has been charged with 74 counts, including 37 counts of attempted murder (AP)
A total of 37 people were hurt, with injuries ranging from minor scrapes to serious fractures and cuts to broken bones
A total of 37 people were hurt, with injuries ranging from minor scrapes to serious fractures and cuts to broken bones (AXN News/Reuters)

A total of 37 people were hurt, with injuries ranging from minor scrapes to serious fractures and cuts to broken bones, according to the DA’s office. Some people were briefly trapped beneath the car.

Aside from the attempted murder charges, Ramirez also faces 37 counts of assault with a deadly weapon in connection with Saturday’s incident. If convicted, he faces multiple life sentences.

Early Saturday morning, Ramirez is accused of intentionally driving his car onto the sidewalk near The Vermont Hollywood, and the car came to a stop after colliding with several food carts
Early Saturday morning, Ramirez is accused of intentionally driving his car onto the sidewalk near The Vermont Hollywood, and the car came to a stop after colliding with several food carts (AP)
Bystanders attacked Ramirez, and during the fight, a man flashed a gun and shot Ramirez once in the lower back, according to police. The man fled and police were unable to identify him as of Monday.

Police released surveillance photos Monday from cameras near the crash showing a man with a goatee wearing a blue Dodgers jacket and a light blue jersey with the number “5.”

Bystanders attacked the driver and during the fight, a man, pictured, is accused of pulling out a gun and shooting Ramirez once in the lower back
Bystanders attacked the driver and during the fight, a man, pictured, is accused of pulling out a gun and shooting Ramirez once in the lower back (Los Angles Police Department)

Ramirez has a criminal history that includes a battery and gang-related charge in 2014, an aggravated battery conviction for a 2019 attack on a Black man at a Whole Foods grocery store in Laguna Beach, California, and a domestic violence charge in 2021, records show.

A 2024 drunken driving case and 2022 domestic violence charge were pending at the time of the nightclub crash, according to records.

Ramirez was out on bail on a separate case when he rammed into the busy crowd, prosecutors say.

