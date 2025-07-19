At least 20 injured after vehicle ‘plows into crowd’ in Los Angeles
Three people have been rushed to hospital in a critical condition
At least 20 people have been injured in Los Angeles after a vehicle plowed into a crowd outside an East Hollywood nightclub.
Authorities said three people are fighting to for their lives in a critical condition, with a further six seriously hurt after a car hit bystanders on Santa Monica Boulevard, near the intersection with Vermont Avenue.
A total of 19 others are believed to have suffered more minor injuries and have been described as in a “fair condition”.
An alert from the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) said 124 fire personnel responded, adding: “LAFD is coordinating patient triage and transport at this time.”
The vehicle is understood to have hit a taco cart and ploughed into pedestrians at around 2am local time after a driver lost consciousness. Many of those injured were said to be standing in line to get into the nightclub or getting food from the taco truck.
Speaking from the scene, LA Fire Department captain Adam Van Gerpen said "approximately 31 patients" are being treated.
He added: "This morning, about 2am, firefighters were dispatched out to a traffic accident.
"On arrival, they found that we had a multi-casualty incident with a number of victims on scene. Our firefighters quickly realised we had a large number of patients so we called for additional resources.
"Apparently somebody that lost consciousness inside the vehicle and drove into a taco cart and then ultimately ran into a large number of people that were outside a club in East Hollywood.
"Right now we have a total of approximately 31 patients. All of those patients are in the process of being treated and transported and evaluated.”
Live footage from the scene showed dozens of emergency responders treating victims on the road.
More follows on this breaking news story…
